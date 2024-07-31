San Antonio's La Panadería Bakery Café opening first Southtown store

Instagram / lapanaderia La Panadería is known for its bread, pastries and brunch fare.

San Antonio’s quick-expanding La Panadería Bakery Café will open its first Southtown location next year.



The three-store chain is taking over the former site of Brown Coffee Co., 812 S. Alamo St., which closed this spring, according to company officials. The new store will feature an array of La Panadería's signature offerings, including its pan dulce, along with beer and wine.



“Our passion for sharing our culture with San Antonio has brought us to this point, and this expansion allows us to share our love for baking with even more people,” La Panadería co-owner José Cáceres said in an emailed statement. “This new location will not only bring our unique flavors to Southtown, but also create even more job opportunities in the community."

The move follows an array of other expansion plans for the venture.



La Panadería will open a Pearl-area store later this year in the former Fratello's Deli & Market location, 2503 Broadway, officials said. The business also is working on a Stone Oak location, 1011 N. Loop 1604 East, which at 6,600 square feet will be its largest storefront.



Beyond that, La Panadería is launching a new kiosk concept at The Shops at La Cantera, and it's renovating its Alamo Heights store to add a coffee and juice bar along with new seating.

La Panadería has been an Alamo City staple since 2013, when Cáceres and his brother David started selling pan dulce at the Quarry Farmers Market. The Mexico City natives launched brick-and-mortar locations that offers tequila almond croissants, classic conchas and Nutella “cruffins” along with brunch and lunch fare.



The homegrown chain won Best Bakery and Best Concha in the Current's 2024 Best of San Antonio issue.

