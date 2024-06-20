SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

San Antonio's Los Barrios restaurant group closing La Hacienda Scenic Loop

The owners blamed the closure on traffic and staffing issues but said they'll continue to operate their three other SA dining spots.

By on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 at 4:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge La Hacienda Scenic Loop opened in 2017 and became a popular spot for parties and events. - Courtesy Photo / Los Barrios Family Restaurants
Courtesy Photo / Los Barrios Family Restaurants
La Hacienda Scenic Loop opened in 2017 and became a popular spot for parties and events.
San Antonio's Los Barrios Family Restaurants group is shutting down La Hacienda Scenic Loop, citing construction and staffing woes.

The restaurant, located at 25615 Boerne Stage Road near Leon Springs, will end regular service at the end of June but continue running its private event space through Nov. 30, according to a statement from the family-owned business known for its Mexican cuisine.

La Hacienda Scenic Loop opened in 2017 and became a popular spot for parties and events. However, the owners said the departure of skilled staff during the COVID crisis coupled with ongoing construction along I-10 made the restaurant unsustainable.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been a part of the La Hacienda Scenic Loop family," said Louis Barrios, a partner in the Los Barrios group. "Your support has meant the world to us.”

Los Barrios Family Restaurants will continue to operate flagship eatery Los Barrios along with La Hacienda de Los Barrios and Viola's Ventanas.

The late Viola Barrios launched the family's first restaurant in 1979 and it became a San Antonio fixture, eventually gaining attention on national TV and from food writers from far outside South Texas.

Sunday June 30 will be La Hacienda Scenic Loop's last day of service. It will be open 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio-based Whataburger giving out free iced coffee this Thursday

By Michael Karlis

South Texas fast-food institution Whataburger's latest giveaway is geared to the hot weather and the summer solstice.

Hip San Antonio bar Hands Down is closing

By Stephanie Koithan

Nightlife spot Hands Down serves up artisanal cocktails at its South Presa Street location.

Is Pullman for the people? High-end greengrocer wants to connect with blue-collar San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

A Pullman Market staffer arranges tomatoes on a display. The store prides itself on stocking locally grown produce.

San Antonio restaurant Lala's Gorditas asks diners for help again

By Michael Karlis

Customers dine in the enclosed portion of Lala's Gorditas.

Pullman’s Fife & Farro and Mezquite offer distinct, but equally elevated experiences

By Nina Rangel

Wood-fired sourdough pizza and handmade heritage grain pasta are the star attractions at Pullman's Fife & Farro.

San Antonio drinkers prefer tequila to vodka by nation's widest margin

By Sabrina Ye

San Antonio leads the nation in cities where drinkers prefer tequila over vodka.

The Paloma and the gin and tonic are both worthy contenders for best hot-weather cocktail

By Ron Bechtol

The Paloma uses modest ingredients to create a refreshing summer drink.

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us