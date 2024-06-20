San Antonio's Los Barrios restaurant group closing La Hacienda Scenic Loop

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Los Barrios Family Restaurants
La Hacienda Scenic Loop opened in 2017 and became a popular spot for parties and events.
San Antonio's Los Barrios Family Restaurants group is shutting down La Hacienda Scenic Loop, citing construction and staffing woes.
The restaurant, located at 25615 Boerne Stage Road near Leon Springs, will end regular service at the end of June but continue running its private event space through Nov. 30, according to a statement from the family-owned business known for its Mexican cuisine.
La Hacienda Scenic Loop opened in 2017 and became a popular spot for parties and events. However, the owners said the departure of skilled staff during the COVID crisis coupled with ongoing construction along I-10 made the restaurant unsustainable.
“We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been a part of the La Hacienda Scenic Loop family," said Louis Barrios, a partner in the Los Barrios group. "Your support has meant the world to us.”
Los Barrios Family Restaurants will continue to operate flagship eatery Los Barrios along with La Hacienda de Los Barrios and Viola's Ventanas.
The late Viola Barrios launched the family's first restaurant in 1979 and it became a San Antonio fixture, eventually gaining attention on national TV and from food writers from far outside South Texas.
Sunday June 30 will be La Hacienda Scenic Loop's last day of service. It will be open 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
