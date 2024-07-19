San Antonio's Max & Louie's New York Diner opening bakery and coffee shop next door

click to enlarge Facebook / Max & Louie's New York Diner Max & Louie's New York Diner is gearing up for an expansion.

Popular North Side eatery Max & Louie's New York Diner will open a shop next door specializing in baked goods, homemade ice cream and coffee.The satellite operation, called Melvin's, is expected to launch in early October, Max & Louie's owner Drew Glick said this week on locally operated podcast. The new shop will free up space to expand the diner's in-store bakery, which produces bread, cookies and other items."It's going to be attached," Glick said. "We're going to be cutting a hole in the wall between Max & Louie's and [Melvin's]. So, it will kind of be under the same roof-ish."Melvin's will feature a small amount of indoor seating along with outdoor seating under an awning. Design-wise, it will incorporate the same vintage feel as Max & Louie's, according to Glick."The concept could work, and maybe we'll open up more of them," he added. "Who knows?"Glick named the new operation after his father, he told the podcast. The Max in the diner's name was Glick's great uncle, and Louie was his grandfather.

Max & Louie's, located at 226 W. Bitters Road, opened in 2016. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.