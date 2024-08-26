San Antonio's Merit Coffee temporarily closes Sonterra location for renovations

The cafe at 700 E. Sonterra Blvd. is the flagship location for the locally sourced java brand. The chain has four other San Antonio locations where devotees will be able get its famous Cereal Milk Cold Brew while they wait for the store to reopen.
"This cafe was where everything started for us ... almost exactly 15 years ago," Merit said in the announcement. "And she needs some love."
The post didn't specify a timeline for reopening or say what the renovations will entail. The Current reached out to Merit for more details but didn't get a response by press time.
Since launching in 2009, Merit has also expanded into Austin and Dallas. It now operates more than a dozen stores
