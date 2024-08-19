San Antonio's Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden renovating its historic 97-year-old building

The Quarry Hofbrau operates in the Alamo Cement Co.'s former laboratory, originally built in 1927. This is the first time the Alamo Quarry Market restaurant, known for its vast selection of Dos-A-Ritas, will close for renovations since its 2010 launch.
"After 14 amazing years, it's time to give our historical building some TLC," the company stated in its Facebook post.
The Quarry Hofbrau took over its space from Laboratory Brewing Co., a now-defunct brewpub.
The Current reached out to Quarry Hofbrau's management about when the restaurant will reopen and has not yet received a response.
The establishment's remodeling plans were first reported by news site MySA.
