Taco Cabana extends love letter to San Antonio with limited-time Big Red and Barbacoa offer

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana
The San Antonio based Tex-Mex chain will launch its barbacoa and Big Red deal Sept. 29.
For a limited time only, Big Red and barbacoa fiends can get their fix at participating Taco Cabana locations in San Antonio and Austin.
In a special value offer, diners can purchase two barbacoa tacos for $6.99 and receive a 12 oz. can of sweet, red Texas nectar — aka an ice-cold Big Red — to complete their meal.
The coveted menu item will be available through curbside, pick-up, drive-thru, in-restaurant, and by mobile order in the My TC! App.
TC's specialty combo will roll out Sept. 29 and be sold until supplies run out — which probably won't take long.
