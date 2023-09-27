Taco Cabana extends love letter to San Antonio with limited-time Big Red and Barbacoa offer

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana The San Antonio based Tex-Mex chain will launch its barbacoa and Big Red deal Sept. 29.

at participating Taco Cabana locations in San Antonio and Austin.



In a special value offer, diners can purchase two barbacoa tacos for

$6.99 and

receive a 12 oz. can of sweet, red Texas nectar

— aka an ice-cold Big Red

—

to complete their meal.





The coveted menu item will be available

through curbside, pick-up, drive-thru, in-restaurant, and by mobile order in the My TC! App.









— which probably won't take long.





For a limited time only, Big Red and barbacoa fiends can get their fixTC's specialty combo will roll out Sept. 29 and be sold until supplies run out