Tex-Mex food hall to replace food court at San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter

click to enlarge Courtesy / Giant Noise A rendering shows the planned Mexico Ceaty food hall at the Shops at River Center mall.

The food court at San Antonio’s Shops at Rivercenter will be ripped out and replaced with a high-end Tex-Mex food hall masterminded by local restaurateur Jason Dady, mall officials revealed Monday.The 21,000-square-foot concept, dubbed Mexico Ceaty will feature four new restaurants and bars, a Mexican-style market and art activations, according to the Jason Dady Restaurant Group. The site is expected to open in early 2025.“This isn’t just a food court — it’s an experience,” Dady said in a statement. “Our goal with Mexico Ceaty is to create a space where locals and visitors can enjoy the flavors and traditions of Mexico while celebrating the unique spirit of the city.”Dady will collaborate with local architect Frank Valez of SA Partnership on the design.New restaurants at Mexcio Ceaty will include Tex-Mex spot Tres Arcos, 300-seat bar Dos Cantinas, a speakeasy-style agave tasting room named El Ultimo and a San Antonio-style panaderia called Dulce Aroma. A tortilleria, a taqueria, a ceviche bar, a fruteria and a burrito stand will round out the offerings.“Chef Jason Dady is a tremendous addition to the Shops at Rivercenter,” Joe Press, chief operating officer of Ashkenazy Acquisition, which owns the downtown mall, said in a statement. “It’s the next step in redefining the center’s transition from what was a traditional retail shopping mall into what it is today — a premier entertainment experience and ending destination.”Mexico Ceaty will be Dady’s sixth food concept to open in Antonio, the most recent being Italian fine-dining restaurant Roca & Martillo at The Rock at La Cantera.