SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Tex-Mex food hall to replace food court at San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter

San Antonio restauranteur Jason Dady is behind the concept, dubbed Mexico Ceaty.

By on Mon, Jul 15, 2024 at 12:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A rendering shows the planned Mexico Ceaty food hall at the Shops at River Center mall. - Courtesy / Giant Noise
Courtesy / Giant Noise
A rendering shows the planned Mexico Ceaty food hall at the Shops at River Center mall.
The food court at San Antonio’s Shops at Rivercenter will be ripped out and replaced with a high-end Tex-Mex food hall masterminded by local restaurateur Jason Dady, mall officials revealed Monday.

The 21,000-square-foot concept, dubbed Mexico Ceaty will feature four new restaurants and bars, a Mexican-style market and art activations, according to the Jason Dady Restaurant Group. The site is expected to open in early 2025.

“This isn’t just a food court — it’s an experience,” Dady said in a statement. “Our goal with Mexico Ceaty is to create a space where locals and visitors can enjoy the flavors and traditions of Mexico while celebrating the unique spirit of the city.”

Dady will collaborate with local architect Frank Valez of SA Partnership on the design.

New restaurants at Mexcio Ceaty will include Tex-Mex spot Tres Arcos,  300-seat bar Dos Cantinas, a speakeasy-style agave tasting room named El Ultimo and a San Antonio-style panaderia called Dulce Aroma. A tortilleria, a taqueria, a ceviche bar, a fruteria and a burrito stand will round out the offerings.

“Chef Jason Dady is a tremendous addition to the Shops at Rivercenter,” Joe Press, chief operating officer of Ashkenazy Acquisition, which owns the downtown mall, said in a statement. “It’s the next step in redefining the center’s transition from what was a traditional retail shopping mall into what it is today — a premier entertainment experience and ending destination.”

Mexico Ceaty will be Dady’s sixth food concept to open in Antonio, the most recent being Italian fine-dining restaurant Roca & Martillo at The Rock at La Cantera.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Chacho's plans to reopen all three of its dining rooms

By Michael Karlis

The Chacho's location off of U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive West reopened it's dining room Saturday.

San Antonio beer distributor Silver Eagle purchased by Florida firm

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio-based Silver Eagle Beverages' headquarters is located on U.S. Highway 90 in Western San Antonio.

San Antonio's Godai Sushi files for bankruptcy liquidation

By Michael Karlis

Godai Sushi, 11203 West Ave., has been a longtime favorite wish local fans of Japanese food.

Capparelli's restaurant in San Antonio's Thousand Oaks Shopping Center closes

By Sanford Nowlin

The Capparrelli's location in the Thousand Oaks Shopping Center has shut down.

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us