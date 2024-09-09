TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Upscale San Antonio Mexican restaurant Frida temporarily closed due to unpaid rent

The Stone Oak restaurant's doors were locked by the landlord.

By on Mon, Sep 9, 2024 at 12:08 pm

Until its recent temporary closure, Frida operated a reservation-only, high-end Mexican restaurant in Stone Oak.
Frida Mexican Restaurant & Bar, a Stone Oak dining spot known for its elevated south-of-the-border cuisine and show-stopping interior design, has temporarily closed due to unpaid rent.

An in-person visit by the Current Monday confirmed that the building's owner had placed a lockout device on the restaurant's front door. A sign posted by the landlord explained that the business violated its lease agreement by being delinquent on rent.
A notice is posted on Frida's door announces that the landlord locked out the business over unpaid rent.
The Current was unable to reach Frida's owners for comment, and the business' publicly listed phone number went to voicemail.

However, Frida is listed on Google as "temporarily closed." The restaurant's website also describes the closure is temporary.

Frida opened in 2020 as an "exploration of gastronomic art," where kitchen staff could experiment in their mission to elevate Mexican cuisine while honoring Indigenous roots, according to the business' website. The restaurant is named for artist Frida Kahlo, who serves as inspiration for its "innovative and delightful artistry."

It's unclear as of press time how long the restaurant, located at 18740 Stone Oak Parkway, will remain closed.

