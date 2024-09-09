Upscale San Antonio Mexican restaurant Frida temporarily closed due to unpaid rent

An in-person visit by the Current Monday confirmed that the building's owner had placed a lockout device on the restaurant's front door. A sign posted by the landlord explained that the business violated its lease agreement by being delinquent on rent.
However, Frida is listed on Google as "temporarily closed." The restaurant's website also describes the closure is temporary.
Frida opened in 2020 as an "exploration of gastronomic art," where kitchen staff could experiment in their mission to elevate Mexican cuisine while honoring Indigenous roots, according to the business' website. The restaurant is named for artist Frida Kahlo, who serves as inspiration for its "innovative and delightful artistry."
It's unclear as of press time how long the restaurant, located at 18740 Stone Oak Parkway, will remain closed.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed