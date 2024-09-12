TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Venue above San Antonio's Francis Bogside reopening Thursday as country bar

New nightspot Frankie's Roundup is part of a rebranding of multiple concepts inside the St. Paul Square complex.

By on Thu, Sep 12, 2024 at 5:08 pm

click to enlarge Frankie's Roundup will focus on country music and barbecue. - Courtesy Photo / Mahoney Bar Group
Courtesy Photo / Mahoney Bar Group
Frankie's Roundup will focus on country music and barbecue.
Blayne's, the live music venue above St. Paul Square anchor Francis Bogside, will make its debut Thursday night rebranded as Frankie's Roundup, a country and western nightspot.

Frankie's will feature a full bar, country music and barbecue served from the Francis Bogside kitchen. The revamped club is the first of several changes planned for the nightlife complex that includes titular Irish pub Francis Bogside along with wine bar Anne's and two basement spaces.

Trey Darilek, an owner of the Mahoney Bar Group, which operates the clubs, said he wants to rebrand the entire building to make it more clear that Francis Bogside is one component and not the umbrella concept for all the bars. He's also pledged to revamp the menu at the pub to emphasize its scratch-made quality.

“We’re trying to keep what’s good here and improve what’s not,” Darilek told the Current last month.

click to enlarge Frankie's Roundup is located upstairs from Francis Bogside. - Courtesy Photo / Mahoney Bar Group
Courtesy Photo / Mahoney Bar Group
Frankie's Roundup is located upstairs from Francis Bogside.
The changes come after Darilek and other family members took over management of Mahoney Bar Group this summer. Their father, Robert, was the majority owner and passed on his stake after he died in 2021.

Mahoney Bar Group also owns San Antonio staples George's Keep, Hanzo and Lilly's Greenville. However, the ownership has no immediate plans to change those concepts, Trey Darilek said.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

