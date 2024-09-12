Venue above San Antonio's Francis Bogside reopening Thursday as country bar

Frankie's will feature a full bar, country music and barbecue served from the Francis Bogside kitchen. The revamped club is the first of several changes planned for the nightlife complex that includes titular Irish pub Francis Bogside along with wine bar Anne's and two basement spaces.
Trey Darilek, an owner of the Mahoney Bar Group, which operates the clubs, said he wants to rebrand the entire building to make it more clear that Francis Bogside is one component and not the umbrella concept for all the bars. He's also pledged to revamp the menu at the pub to emphasize its scratch-made quality.
“We’re trying to keep what’s good here and improve what’s not,” Darilek told the Current last month.
