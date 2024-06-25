Ms. Marvel actress stops by San Antonio comic store Heroes and Fantasies

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani (right) poses with a local fan.

"The biggest Captain Marvel fan we’ve ever come across swung by the shop last night," Heroes and Fantasies said on its Instagram page, where it shared a photo of Vellani posing with a fan.In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Vellani plays Kamala Khan, a Pakistani American teen who's obsessed with Captain Marvel and later obtains superpowers that allow her to join forces with her hero.Vellani, who was born in Pakistan , reprised her role in the 2023 movieIn that film, she teams up with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to fight off alien forces.Heroes and Fantasies is located at 13013 U.S. Highway 281.





