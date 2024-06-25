WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Ms. Marvel actress stops by San Antonio comic store Heroes and Fantasies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star found time to visit while in town for Super Hero Comic Con.

By on Tue, Jun 25, 2024 at 3:33 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani (right) poses with a local fan. - Instagram / Heroes and Fantasies
Instagram / Heroes and Fantasies
Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani (right) poses with a local fan.
Iman Vellani, star of the Ms. Marvel miniseries, swung by San Antonio comic and gaming shop Heroes and Fantasies on Saturday to greet fans and geek out about Captain Marvel.

Vellani, who's also written for Marvel comics and for her own show, found the time to schedule the visit while she was in town for the Superhero Comic Con, held at the Freeman Expo Center.

"The biggest Captain Marvel fan we’ve ever come across swung by the shop last night," Heroes and Fantasies said on its Instagram page, where it shared a photo of Vellani posing with a fan.
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Vellani plays Kamala Khan, a Pakistani American teen who's obsessed with Captain Marvel and later obtains superpowers that allow her to join forces with her hero.

Vellani, who was born in Pakistan, reprised her role in the 2023 movie The Marvels. In that film, she teams up with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to fight off alien forces.

Heroes and Fantasies is located at 13013 U.S. Highway 281.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Movie Reviews & News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

C. Thomas Howell on the importance of making Westerns as authentic as possible

By Kiko Martinez

C. Thomas Howell's new movie Ride is a drama centered around family and bull riding.

New Braunfels native helped bring new Pixar animated movie Inside Out 2 to life

By Kiko Martinez

New Braunfels native Jacob Brooks, a supervising technical director at Pixar Animation Studios, worked on Inside Out 2, among other films.

Kristanna Loken details working with action star Jean-Claude Van Damme in Darkness of Man

By Kiko Martinez

Kristanna Loken (left) shares a moment with Jean-Claude Van Damme in the new action-thriller Darkness of Man.

Alamo Drafthouse screening 1989's Road House for 'Queer Film Theory 101'

By Neil Fauerso

Brawny guys battle it out in the original Road House, released in 1989.

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us