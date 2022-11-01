'Bad Blood' emerges online as Taylor Swift tour leaves 'Blank Space' for San Antonio

On Tuesday, Swift unveiled that the highly anticipated tour will make stops in 20 cities across the U.S., including two in the Lone Star State. Neither of those is in San Antonio — or even Austin, a little more than an hour away.
Instead, the Grammy-winning vocalist's Lone Star State appearances will be April 1-2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and April 22 at Houston's NRG Stadium.
Many San Antonio "Swifties" voiced their dismay on Twitter that their idol left a "Blank Space" in the Alamo City, dropping in crying emoticons or begging her to slot in an appearance somewhere else in South Texas.
@taylorswift13 come to San Antonio 😭😭😭😭😭😭— Mikki1989 (@KaylaRochelle2) November 1, 2022
#TaylorSwift please come to Hidalgo, TX or at least closer like San Antonio, TX or Corpus Christi, TX. PLEASE! I want to see you live!!! @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #TaylorNation #ErasTour #TaylorSwiftErasTour— Scarlett Witchᗢ - ❤️Davidlee💜 (Taylor’s Version) (@DavidleePompa1) November 1, 2022
Perhaps deepening the pain for fans, Swift also announced a slew of high-profile opening acts for the tour, including Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM and girl in red. According to the Express-News, beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams are slated to open in Arlington and Houston.
San Antonio???— Texas Mike (@TexasMike52) November 1, 2022
Tickets for all concert dates will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 18.
