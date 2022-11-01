'Bad Blood' emerges online as Taylor Swift tour leaves 'Blank Space' for San Antonio

Swift's The Eras tour will make stops in Arlington and Houston, but she won't be playing SA or Austin.

By on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 at 1:56 pm

click to enlarge Gracie Abrams and beabadoobee will open for Taylor Swift when her Eras tour stops in Texas. - Instagram / taylorswift
Instagram / taylorswift
Gracie Abrams and beabadoobee will open for Taylor Swift when her Eras tour stops in Texas.
Grief-stricken Taylor Swift fans took to Twitter to beg the pop star to come to San Antonio as part of her newly announced The Eras tour.

On Tuesday, Swift unveiled that the highly anticipated tour will make stops in 20 cities across the U.S., including two in the Lone Star State. Neither of those is in San Antonio — or even Austin, a little more than an hour away.

Instead, the Grammy-winning vocalist's Lone Star State appearances will be April 1-2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and April 22 at Houston's NRG Stadium.

Many San Antonio "Swifties" voiced their dismay on Twitter that their idol left a "Blank Space" in the Alamo City, dropping in crying emoticons or begging her to slot in an appearance somewhere else in South Texas.
Perhaps deepening the pain for fans, Swift also announced a slew of high-profile opening acts for the tour, including Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM and girl in red. According to the Express-News, beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams are slated to open in Arlington and Houston.

Tickets for all concert dates will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 18.

