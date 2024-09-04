Bush bringing pretty-boy grunge to San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum Wednesday

A mainstay of the flannel decade's grunge wave, Rossdale's band Bush is playing San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum on Wednesday night. If we're honest, the group's success was due at least in part to its hunky frontman, who dated and later married Gwen Stefani.
But the British quartet isn't just about a pretty face. Its songs "Glycerin," "Machinehead," "Everything Zen" and "Comedown" all dominated the U.S. charts.
Many of those hits came from Bush's 1994 debut, Sixteen Stone, which went platinum six times over. The group's sophomore album, Razorblade Suitcase, was produced by the late, great Steve Albini, who also oversaw Nirvana's final studio album, In Utero. Bush's sophomore album hit No. 1 in the U.S. and other countries.
Later, the band got into more electronic sounds, remixing its songs into techno tracks for the album Deconstructed and incorporating electronic elements into the 1999 hit "The Chemicals Between Us."
Bush is stopping in the Alamo City as part of its Greatest Hits tour. The band will share the stage with special guests Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains and Candlebox, a grunge-era act known for the hit "Far Behind." The band Bones will open the evening.
Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.
