TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Bush bringing pretty-boy grunge to San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum Wednesday

Bush will play its greatest hits and share the stage with Candlebox and Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains.

By on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 at 11:01 am

Share on Nextdoor
Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale was a major heartthrob of the '90s. - Wikimedia Commons / Christopher Johnson
Wikimedia Commons / Christopher Johnson
Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale was a major heartthrob of the '90s.
Breathe in, breathe out. You're about to be in the same zip code as '90s heartthrob Gavin Rossdale.

A mainstay of the flannel decade's grunge wave, Rossdale's band Bush is playing San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum on Wednesday night. If we're honest, the group's success was due at least in part to its hunky frontman, who dated and later married Gwen Stefani.

But the British quartet isn't just about a pretty face. Its songs "Glycerin," "Machinehead," "Everything Zen" and "Comedown" all dominated the U.S. charts.

Many of those hits came from Bush's 1994 debut, Sixteen Stone, which went platinum six times over. The group's sophomore album, Razorblade Suitcase, was produced by the late, great Steve Albini, who also oversaw Nirvana's final studio album, In Utero. Bush's sophomore album hit No. 1 in the U.S. and other countries.

Later, the band got into more electronic sounds, remixing its songs into techno tracks for the album Deconstructed and incorporating electronic elements into the 1999 hit "The Chemicals Between Us."

Bush is stopping in the Alamo City as part of its Greatest Hits tour. The band will share the stage with special guests Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains and Candlebox, a grunge-era act known for the hit "Far Behind." The band Bones will open the evening.

Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.

$25 and up, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

New DIY punk speakeasy Whatever opening inside San Antonio's Club 727

By Stephanie Koithan

Whatever is opening in a secret side room connected to Club 727. The DIY space has its own separate entrance.

San Antonio country band Fancy and the Fortunate Sons dropping debut album

By Stephanie Koithan

Fancy, whose real name is Reanna Galicia, is supported by her backing band the Fortunate Sons.

San Antonio native Christopher Cross playing Brackenridge Park fundraiser

By Travis E. Poling

San Antonio native Christopher Cross playing Brackenridge Park fundraiser

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Jim Ward, Alex Dupree, Possessed by Paul James

By San Antonio Current Staff

Former Deep Purple member Glenn Hughes shows his rock moves during a 2023 show in San Antonio.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Jim Ward, Alex Dupree, Possessed by Paul James

By San Antonio Current Staff

Former Deep Purple member Glenn Hughes shows his rock moves during a 2023 show in San Antonio.

San Antonio native Christopher Cross playing Brackenridge Park fundraiser

By Travis E. Poling

San Antonio native Christopher Cross playing Brackenridge Park fundraiser

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Fantastic Negrito, Clay Walker, Cody Jinks

By Sanford Nowlin

Fantastic Negrito performs at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Toni Romiti, Nicky Diamonds, Bob Log III

By Sanford Nowlin and San Antonio Current Staff

San Antonio native Nicky Diamonds is playing a hometown show after relocating to Nashville.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us