Classic rocker John Mellencamp will play San Antonio's Majestic Theatre next spring

Tickets to see the singer-songwriter go on sale Friday, although a variety of presale options open up sooner.

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 10:08 am

John Mellencamp's latest tour will include 76 North American dates. - Wikimedia Commons / Sharononthemove
Wikimedia Commons / Sharononthemove
John Mellencamp's latest tour will include 76 North American dates.
Singer-songwriter John Mellencamp, whose career spanned '80s pop-rock hits to a later focus on heartland Americana, will play San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The date is part of the artist's newly announced Live and In Person tour, which will include 76 North American dates.

The tour announcement coincides with Mellencamp’s appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which added a permanent exhibition on the musician, according to his publicity machine. Mellencamp also revealed that a deluxe reissue of his 1985 album Scarecrow is due out in early November.

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m., although a variety of presale and VIP options become available starting Tuesday, Oct. 4. More information on those are available online.

Prices unavailable, 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com or ticketmaster.com.

