Comedian David Spade will perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in October

Tickets for the Joe Dirt star's show go on sale this Friday.

By on Mon, Apr 25, 2022 at 2:23 pm

News of Spade's anticipated stop in the Alamo City comes a day before the release of his new Netflix special. - WIKIPEDIA COMMONS / DODGE CHALLENGER1
Wikipedia Commons / dodge challenger1
News of Spade's anticipated stop in the Alamo City comes a day before the release of his new Netflix special.
Actor and comedian David Spade is coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre as part of his nationwide Catch Me Inside tour.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member and Joe Dirt star will perform at the historic venue on Saturday, Oct. 22. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and available at the Majestic's website.

Spade's tour announcement comes a day before the airing of his new Netflix special Nothing Personal. Spade also recently launched a podcast with fellow SNL alum Dana Carvey last year.

$45 and up, 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Arch Enemy and Behemoth blew away San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio

