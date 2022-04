Comedian David Spade will perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in October

Wikipedia Commons / dodge challenger1 News of Spade's anticipated stop in the Alamo City comes a day before the release of his new Netflix special.

Actor and comedian David Spade is coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre as part of his nationwide Catch Me Inside tour The formercast member andstar will perform at the historic venue on Saturday, Oct. 22. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and available at the Majestic's website Spade's tour announcement comes a day before the airing of his new Netflix special Nothing Personal . Spade also recently launched a podcast with fellowalum Dana Carvey last year.