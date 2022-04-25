Comedian David Spade will perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in October

Wikipedia Commons / dodge challenger1
News of Spade's anticipated stop in the Alamo City comes a day before the release of his new Netflix special.
Actor and comedian David Spade is coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre as part of his nationwide Catch Me Inside tour
.
The former Saturday Night Live
cast member and Joe Dirt
star will perform at the historic venue on Saturday, Oct. 22. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and available at the Majestic's website
.
Spade's tour announcement comes a day before the airing of his new Netflix special Nothing Personal
. Spade also recently launched a podcast
with fellow SNL
alum Dana Carvey last year.
$45 and up, 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
