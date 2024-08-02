Country star Zach Bryan breaks attendance record at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center A packed Frost Bank Center cheers on singer-songwriter Luke Bryan.

If you attended country star Zach Bryan's Frost Bank Center concert on Wednesday, congrats on making history.The "I Remember Everything" singer-songwriter sold 17,353 tickets for the show, blowing past past George Strait's long-standing attendance record for the venue. Strait, a native of the San Antonio area, sold 17,233 seats for the arena's inaugural concert 22 years ago.As if that's not impressive enough, Bryan’s Tuesday show — the first of his two back-to-back performances at Frost Bank Center — now holds the facility's third-highest attendance record, behind Strait’s 2002 appearance. Harry Styles’ 2021 gig holds the fourth spot, and a 2006 Strait concert ranks fifth, according to Spurs Sports & Entertainment, which operates the venue.“The magic created by Zach Bryan, our incredible fans and our dedicated team, culminating in a record-breaking night, was a dream come true," SS&E Vice President Mindy Corr said in an emailed statement. “While the numbers are impressive, the true measure of success is in the unforgettable experiences we’ve created for our fans. None of this would have been possible without our incredible staff who worked tirelessly on back-to-back shows to deliver the ultimate experience for all attendees."Bryan had a quick rise to musical stardom after releasing a series of songs on YouTube while he was serving in the U.S. Navy. Since dropping his debut album in 2019, he's racked up 30 million LP and single sales, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.Although Strait's fans refer to him as the "King of Country," looks like Bryan make be next in line for that royal title.