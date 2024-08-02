WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Country star Zach Bryan breaks attendance record at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

The singer-songwriter's Wednesday show eclipsed a 2002 record set by George Strait.

By on Fri, Aug 2, 2024 at 9:45 am

click to enlarge A packed Frost Bank Center cheers on singer-songwriter Luke Bryan. - Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
A packed Frost Bank Center cheers on singer-songwriter Luke Bryan.
If you attended country star Zach Bryan's Frost Bank Center concert on Wednesday, congrats on making history.

The "I Remember Everything" singer-songwriter sold 17,353 tickets for the show, blowing past past George Strait's long-standing attendance record for the venue. Strait, a native of the San Antonio area, sold 17,233 seats for the arena's inaugural concert 22 years ago.

As if that's not impressive enough, Bryan’s Tuesday show — the first of his two back-to-back performances at Frost Bank Center — now holds the facility's third-highest attendance record, behind Strait’s 2002 appearance. Harry Styles’ 2021 gig holds the fourth spot, and a 2006 Strait concert ranks fifth, according to Spurs Sports & Entertainment, which operates the venue.

“The magic created by Zach Bryan, our incredible fans and our dedicated team, culminating in a record-breaking night, was a dream come true," SS&E Vice President Mindy Corr said in an emailed statement. “While the numbers are impressive, the true measure of success is in the unforgettable experiences we’ve created for our fans. None of this would have been possible without our incredible staff who worked tirelessly on back-to-back shows to deliver the ultimate experience for all attendees."

Bryan had a quick rise to musical stardom after releasing a series of songs on YouTube while he was serving in the U.S. Navy. Since dropping his debut album in 2019, he's racked up 30 million LP and single sales, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Although Strait's fans refer to him as the "King of Country," looks like Bryan make be next in line for that royal title.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

San Antonio soul legend Sunny Ozuna holding meet and greet at Janie's Record Shop

By Stephanie Koithan

Sunny, bottom center, will be posing with fans for photos and singing a selection of his songs.

Donny Osmond plays San Antonio's Tobin Center this Thursday

By Stephanie Koithan

Donny Osmond scored solo hits including "Sweet and Innocent" before joining his sister on the Donny & Marie variety show.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Zach Bryan, Ice Cube, Dave Alvin-Jimmie Dale Gilmore

By Sanford Nowlin

Ice Cube spits rhymes during a 2022 appearance in San Antonio as part of the Mount Westmore tour.

As I Lay Dying playing San Antonio's VIBES Live this Sunday

By Stephanie Koithan

As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis' legal troubles forced the band into hiatus in 2014.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Jason Isbell, Ringo Deathstarr, Moon Tokki, Mugger

By San Antonio Current Staff

Austin's Ringo Deathstarr has emerged as a powerful band in the shoegaze revival.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Information Society, Softcult, Tropicana Joe

By San Antonio Current Staff

Information Society's '80s work sounded like the future, and the band is still forging ahead with its electronic sounds.

Alternative hip-hop act The Pharcyde will play Stable Hall Thursday, Aug. 15

By Stephanie Koithan

The Pharcyde performs a show in Vienna, Austria.
July 24, 2024

