Disko Cowboy to mix house music and honky tonk at San Antonio's Stable Hall this weekend

Disko Cowboy has amassed quite a following with his unique blend of dance music and country that gets rodeo ravers hyped.
Disko Cowboy has also found success with his popular clothing and lifestyle brand Vinyl Ranch, for which he's the CEO and Creative Director. Much like his music, Vinyl Ranch attire features cheeky twists on country lyrics, like a T-shirt that says "Armadillo By Morning" (a play on the George Strait song) or "Chatta Hucci," riffing on both the Gucci logo and the Alan Jackson song.
True to his brand, Disko Cowboy recently released "That Don't Impress Me Much," a dancefloor banger covering the 1997 Shania Twain hit with vocals by up-and-coming country artist Kaitlin Butts and production by French Horn Rebellion.
San Antonio DJ Catwalk will limber up the crowd before Disko Cowboy takes the stage.
Tickets to "Saddle Up: A House and Honky Tonk Hoedown" are $18; doors at 8 p.m.,
