Going balls to the wall with Accept's Wolf Hoffmann before the metal band's San Antonio show

Accept's current lineup features three guitarists, including Wolf Hoffmann, the band's only original member.

After laying down a legacy as one of the iconic heavy metal acts of the 1980s, Accept is back with a vengeance.

The German riffmeisters known for crushing anthems including "Balls to the Wall," "Fast as a Shark" and "Princess of the Dawn" reformed in 2010 and haven't let up since. The band has pumped out a string of critically lauded albums, including 2021's Too Mean to Die, and it's reemerged as a major draw in mainland Europe.



Now boasting a three-guitar lineup, Accept will perform at San Antonio's Espee Pavilion at St. Paul Square on Tuesday, Oct. 4 as part of a U.S. tour promoting the new LP. We caught up with guitarist and founding member Wolf Hoffmann to talk about the band's return, its lasting influence and its appeal to a new generation of fans.

Wolf Hoffmann (left) poses with singer Mark Tornillo, whom he credits with convincing him to relaunch Accept around 2010.

Accept performs at Hellfest in 2018.