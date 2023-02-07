Grammy-award winning Asleep at the Wheel headlining San Antonio's Chaparral Music Fest

click to enlarge Facebook / Asleep At The Wheel Austin-based country music band is best known for hit songs like "Miles and Miles of Texas" and "Texas Me and You."

Grammy-award-winning country band Asleep at the Wheel will headline the Fifth Annual Chaparral Music Festival at San Antonio’s Hemisfair on Saturday, April 22.The Austin-based act known for Texas country classics such as “Miles and Miles of Texas” and “Texas Me and You” will be joined by singer-songwriter Sunny Sweeney, Latin group LA 45 and classic country act The Texases.Running noon to midnight, the free Chaparral Music Festival celebrates the importance of city parks on civic engagement, according to the San Antonio Parks Foundation, its organizer.In addition to live music, the festival will feature a variety of foods, a beer garden and an artisan vendor market.Although general admission is free, a limited number of VIP Culinary Experience Tickets are also available for those 21 years old and up. VIP tickets include complimentary food, alcoholic beverages, private seating and restrooms.