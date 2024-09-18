TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Hickoids release 13th Floor Elevators cover to raise money for San Antonio nonprofit

Sales of the record benefit free after-school academy High Voltage Music.

By on Wed, Sep 18, 2024 at 2:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Long-running cowpunk band Hickoids traces its roots back to early-'80s Austin and San Antonio. - Courtesy Photo / Hickoids
Courtesy Photo / Hickoids
Long-running cowpunk band Hickoids traces its roots back to early-'80s Austin and San Antonio.
Central Texas cowpunk act Hickoids is raising money for a good cause with the release of a 7-inch vinyl record featuring covers of two classic songs: the 13th Floor Elevators' "You're Gonna Miss Me" and Elton John's "The Bitch is Back."

Sales of the single will benefit High Voltage Music, which offers free after-school music instruction to San Antonio students, grades 7-12.

Preorder for the release runs $10 through the Hickoids Bandcamp, and shipments are scheduled to go out Dec. 6. Those wishing to make a larger donation to High Voltage can choose to pay more.

Only 100 copies will be made for the ultra-limited pressing.


Those interested in a digital version of the release can preorder it for $3 on the group's Bandcamp.

"You're Gonna Miss Me" was the only commercial hit for legendary Austin psychedelic rock band the 13th Floor Elevators. Led by frontman and guitarist Roky Erickson, the band remains a lasting influence on the worlds of psych, garage rock, punk and metal.

The 13th Floor Elevators released "You're Gonna Miss Me" on their 1966 debut studio album, The Psychedelic Sounds of the 13th Floor Elevators. The Hickoids cover of the tune is already available on Bandcamp, and will be available on all other streaming platforms starting Sept. 20.

The Hickoids' cheeky cover of "The Bitch is Back" will be available on all streaming platforms Sept. 27. The cowpunk act is known to cover Elton John frequently in its live sets, with "Bennie and the Jets" ranking as a crowd favorite.

The forthcoming 7-inch is the second installment in Cacophony Clan Records' Singles Only series, for which the label produces the vinyl, the artist chooses a charity and 100% of proceeds go to benefit that organization.

The release is being done in collaboration with Hickoids frontman Jeff Smith's Saustex Records, whose roster includes not just his own band but the Beaumonts, Hamell on Trial, Piñata Protest and others.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's Starlighter celebrating 3rd anniversary with music festival this Saturday

By Stephanie Koithan

The Starlighter has been a live music destination of the Deco District since 2021.

Deftones, Mars Volta will play San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in March

By Stephanie Koithan

Deftones are coming back to the Alamo City this spring.

Jed Craddock Band performing Echo Bridge fundraiser for San Antonio's River Aid

By Adam Doe

Echo Bridge concerts take place under the Roosevelt Avenue bridge and take advantage of the structure's acoustics.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Chromeo, StrateJacket, Avett Brothers

By San Antonio Current Staff

The Avett Brothers are scheduled to play Whitewater Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Chromeo, StrateJacket, Avett Brothers

By San Antonio Current Staff

The Avett Brothers are scheduled to play Whitewater Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Deftones, Mars Volta will play San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in March

By Stephanie Koithan

Deftones are coming back to the Alamo City this spring.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Jelly Roll, Evan Honer, Cigarettes After Sex

By San Antonio Current Staff

Jelly Roll performs on stage during 2024 New Year's celebration on Times Square in New York on December 31, 2023.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Jim Ward, Alex Dupree, Possessed by Paul James

By San Antonio Current Staff

Former Deep Purple member Glenn Hughes shows his rock moves during a 2023 show in San Antonio.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us