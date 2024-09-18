Hickoids release 13th Floor Elevators cover to raise money for San Antonio nonprofit

Sales of the single will benefit High Voltage Music, which offers free after-school music instruction to San Antonio students, grades 7-12.
Preorder for the release runs $10 through the Hickoids Bandcamp, and shipments are scheduled to go out Dec. 6. Those wishing to make a larger donation to High Voltage can choose to pay more.
Only 100 copies will be made for the ultra-limited pressing.
Those interested in a digital version of the release can preorder it for $3 on the group's Bandcamp.
"You're Gonna Miss Me" was the only commercial hit for legendary Austin psychedelic rock band the 13th Floor Elevators. Led by frontman and guitarist Roky Erickson, the band remains a lasting influence on the worlds of psych, garage rock, punk and metal.
The 13th Floor Elevators released "You're Gonna Miss Me" on their 1966 debut studio album, The Psychedelic Sounds of the 13th Floor Elevators. The Hickoids cover of the tune is already available on Bandcamp, and will be available on all other streaming platforms starting Sept. 20.
The Hickoids' cheeky cover of "The Bitch is Back" will be available on all streaming platforms Sept. 27. The cowpunk act is known to cover Elton John frequently in its live sets, with "Bennie and the Jets" ranking as a crowd favorite.
The forthcoming 7-inch is the second installment in Cacophony Clan Records' Singles Only series, for which the label produces the vinyl, the artist chooses a charity and 100% of proceeds go to benefit that organization.
The release is being done in collaboration with Hickoids frontman Jeff Smith's Saustex Records, whose roster includes not just his own band but the Beaumonts, Hamell on Trial, Piñata Protest and others.
