J. Balvin postpones José Tour, which was slated to kick off at San Antonio's AT&T Center next week

The Reggaeton star promised that tickets would be honored at future dates.

By on Tue, Apr 12, 2022 at 2:51 pm

click to enlarge J Balvin was scheduled to perform at the AT&T Center Tuesday, April 19. - COURTESY PHOTO / J BALVIN
Courtesy Photo / J Balvin
J Balvin was scheduled to perform at the AT&T Center Tuesday, April 19.
A week shy of launching his 2022 tour at San Antonio's AT&T Center, Reggaeton star J. Balvin has postponed his performances, due to "unforeseen production challenges" caused by COVID-19, Billboard reports.

The artist announced the postponement on Instagram, saying, "Covid has caused some unforeseen production challenges, and I wouldn’t be able to keep my promise of giving you the absolute best show possible. Because I believe you deserve that, I’ve made the difficult decisions to reschedule the tour. "

In the post, Balvin stated that new dates would be announced in a few weeks, and that tickets would be honored for the rescheduled performances.
