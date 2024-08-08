WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam among first acts unveiled for 2025 San Antonio Rodeo

Tickets for the event, which gets underway in February, are already on sale.

By on Thu, Aug 8, 2024 at 2:22 pm

click to enlarge Keith Urban is among the artists scheduled for the 2025 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. - Shutterstock / Keith Urban
Shutterstock / Keith Urban
Keith Urban is among the artists scheduled for the 2025 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
No one can fault the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for waiting around to promote.

With six months out, organizers have unveiled the first slate of 2025 musical performers for the big event, including Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam, Diamond Rio and Zach Top. The rodeo will run Feb. 6 through Feb. 23, 2025, at Frost Bank Center and the Freeman Coliseum grounds.

Here's a schedule for the acts announced so far:
  • 7:30 p.m. Saturday,  Feb. 8: Keith Urban
  • Noon Sunday, Feb. 16: Zach Top
  • 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17: Diamond Rio
  • 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22: Dwight Yoakam
As is tradition, rodeo officials will continue to release the names of other scheduled performers over coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo website and Ticketmaster.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

