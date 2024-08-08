Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam among first acts unveiled for 2025 San Antonio Rodeo

With six months out, organizers have unveiled the first slate of 2025 musical performers for the big event, including Keith Urban, Dwight Yoakam, Diamond Rio and Zach Top. The rodeo will run Feb. 6 through Feb. 23, 2025, at Frost Bank Center and the Freeman Coliseum grounds.
Here's a schedule for the acts announced so far:
- 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8: Keith Urban
- Noon Sunday, Feb. 16: Zach Top
- 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17: Diamond Rio
- 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22: Dwight Yoakam
Tickets are on sale now from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo website and Ticketmaster.
