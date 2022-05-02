Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Latin music superstar Ozuna will hit San Antonio in October — and tickets go on sale this week

Known for the hits "Taki Taki" and "G-Wagon," Ozuna will stop at 24 U.S. cities on his tour.

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 10:22 am

click to enlarge Ozuna has become a pillar of the Latin music industry after exploding onto the scene in 2015. - FACEBOOK / OZUNA
Facebook / Ozuna
Ozuna has become a pillar of the Latin music industry after exploding onto the scene in 2015.
Grammy-award-winning superstar Ozuna, known for the Latin hits "Taki Taki" and "G-Wagon," will perform in San Antonio on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The Puerto Rican singer will play the AT&T Center as part of his Ozutochi World Tour. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m Wednesday, May 4 and can be accessed using the code "MUSICA." General tickets go on sale  Friday, May 6 at noon.

As usual, tickets are available online at AT&TCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Ozuna has become a pillar of the Latin music industry after exploding onto the scene in 2015. Since then, BMI has named the singer Contemporary Latin Songwriter of the Year in 2019 and 2021, and in 2019, he was listed as one of the most influential people in the world by Time Magazine.

Ozuna's latest tour — named after his hit album — will make stops in 24 U.S. cities.

Prices unavailable, Wednesday, Oct. 12, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, at&tenter.com or ticketmaster.com.

