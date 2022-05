Latin music superstar Ozuna will hit San Antonio in October — and tickets go on sale this week

click to enlarge Facebook / Ozuna Ozuna has become a pillar of the Latin music industry after exploding onto the scene in 2015.

Grammy-award-winning superstar Ozuna, known for the Latin hits "Taki Taki" and "G-Wagon," will perform in San Antonio on Wednesday, Oct. 12.The Puerto Rican singer will play the AT&T Center as part of his Ozutochi World Tour. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m Wednesday, May 4 and can be accessed using the code "MUSICA." General tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at noon.As usual, tickets are available online at AT&TCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com Ozuna has become a pillar of the Latin music industry after exploding onto the scene in 2015. Since then, BMI has named the singer Contemporary Latin Songwriter of the Year in 2019 and 2021 , and in 2019, he was listed as one of the most influential people in the world by Time Magazine Ozuna's latest tour — named after his hit album — will make stops in 24 U.S. cities.