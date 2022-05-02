Latin music superstar Ozuna will hit San Antonio in October — and tickets go on sale this week

click to enlarge
Facebook / Ozuna
Ozuna has become a pillar of the Latin music industry after exploding onto the scene in 2015.
Grammy-award-winning superstar Ozuna, known for the Latin hits "Taki Taki" and "G-Wagon," will perform in San Antonio on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The Puerto Rican singer will play the AT&T Center as part of his Ozutochi World Tour. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m Wednesday, May 4 and can be accessed using the code "MUSICA." General tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at noon.
As usual, tickets are available online at AT&TCenter.com
and Ticketmaster.com
.
Ozuna has become a pillar of the Latin music industry after exploding onto the scene in 2015. Since then, BMI has named the singer Contemporary Latin Songwriter of the Year in 2019 and 2021
, and in 2019, he was listed as one of the most influential people in the world by Time Magazine
.
Ozuna's latest tour — named after his hit album — will make stops in 24 U.S. cities.
Prices unavailable, Wednesday, Oct. 12, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, at&tenter.com or ticketmaster.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.