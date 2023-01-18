Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Angel Olsen, Destroy Lonely and more

Real-deal country singer Roger Creager and blazing blues guitarist Johnny Fury are also performing this week.

By on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 8:30 am

click to enlarge Angel Olsen's latest album is a powerful collection of country-tinged songs that chronicle that period of grief and heartbreak along with the exhilaration of finding new love. - Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Angel Olsen's latest album is a powerful collection of country-tinged songs that chronicle that period of grief and heartbreak along with the exhilaration of finding new love.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Angel Olsen may be the highest-profile musical artist playing San Antonio this week, but she's not the only hot ticket in town.

Blues guitarist Johnny Fury, real-deal country artist Roger Creager and rap up-and-comer Destroy Lonely round out a strong week for live music. Let's check out the options.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Johnny Fury

Johnny Fury is a modern bluesman with a name befitting a character in an action movie. The guitarist-vocalist combines influences both expected influences — Stevie Ray Vaughan, B.B. King and Jimi Hendrix — along with the soulful stylings of Marvin Gaye. Consider this a gig that will appeal to people who strongly feel that Fleetwood Mac ended when guitar-wrangling frontman Peter Green left the band. $10-$50, 8:30 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Mike McMahan

Saturday, Jan. 21

Roger Creager

While rooted in a traditional country sound, Roger Creager also manages to evoke a red-dirt feel with his performances, which highlight an appealingly wistful vibe. He comes to music in a roundabout fashion, having earned a business degree at Texas A&M prior to releasing his debut album, Having Fun All Wrong, in 1998. $20-$25, 8:30 p.m., John T. Floore's Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com. — MM

Monday, Jan. 23

Angel Olsen

Angel Olsen's adoptive parents died in 2021, just two months apart from each other — and shortly after the singer-songwriter came out to them as gay. Olsen's latest album, Big Time, is a powerful collection of country-tinged songs that chronicle that period of grief and heartbreak along with the exhilaration of finding new love. $32.50-$62.50, 8 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — Marco Aquino

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Destroy Lonely

Signed to Playboi Carti's Opium label, Atlanta rapper Destroy Lonely released his first studio album No Stylist last August. An electronic-trap hybrid, the album is a showcase for Destroy Lonely's speedy flow on songs including "JETLGGD" and "VTMNTSCOAT." Creating music also happens to be the family business for this hip-hop up-and-comer. He's the son of rapper I-20, who worked closely with Ludacris. $32.50-$92, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — MA

