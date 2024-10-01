SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Danny Ocean, Tinlicker, Architects

Whether your tastes run to EDM or metalcore, you're in for a treat.

By on Tue, Oct 1, 2024 at 3:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Danny Ocean performs at a festival in Barcelona, Spain. - Shutterstock / Christian Bertrand
Shutterstock / Christian Bertrand
Danny Ocean performs at a festival in Barcelona, Spain.
Our picks for the top live music options in San Antonio this week run the gamut from Latin-infused "future pop" to dance floor-ready EDM to metalcore breakdowns. Let's take a look.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Danny Ocean

Venezuelan-born singer-songwriter Danny Ocean has built his career on a fusion of Latin influences he blends into what he calls his “future pop” sound. Using electronic music and hip-hop beats, Ocean has enraptured legions of fans throughout the Americas, garnering over a billion streams of his 2019 hit “Me Rehúso.” Ocean is touring ahead of the forthcoming album Reflexa. $79.50-$299.50, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — Danny Cervantes

Tinlicker, Felix Raphael

Bust out the glow sticks, ravers. This is a dance party, straight-up. Tinlicker creates catchy house-electro songs of its own, but, in a live setting, the act is known to remix popular songs including The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” and tracks by Radiohead. Meanwhile, opener Felix Raphael is being lauded as an EDM rising star. Sounds like a recipe for gyrating, chemically enhanced fun. $35-$85, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Bill Baird

Sunday, Oct. 6

Architects, We Came As Romans, Brutus

Formed by twin brothers Dan and Tom Searle in Brighton, East Sussex, metalcore outfit Architects became known for a frantic and edgy sound. Nearly a decade after his brother’s death from skin cancer, Dan Searle has pushed the band in an even more aggressive direction, building on technical and progressive roots. Fans of Dillinger Escape Plan take note. $48-$101, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — DC

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Live Music in San Antonio This Week articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

George Strait to perform at San Antonio gala in October

By Stephanie Koithan

Country music superstar George Strait appears at an award show in Las Vegas.

The late Kris Kristofferson has San Antonio tie through 1972 film Cisco Pike

By Bill Baird

Kris Kristofferson performs in 2010 at the Cambridge Folk Festival.

Long-running alt-rock act Silversun Pickups coming to San Antonio’s Aztec Theatre

By Thomas Crone

Silversun Pickups will perform Tuesday at the Aztec Theatre.

Girl in a Coma announces San Antonio show headlining Muertos Fest

By Stephanie Koithan

Girl in a Coma announces San Antonio show headlining Muertos Fest

The late Kris Kristofferson has San Antonio tie through 1972 film Cisco Pike

By Bill Baird

Kris Kristofferson performs in 2010 at the Cambridge Folk Festival.

More than $200K in equipment stolen in San Antonio from Tejano band

By Stephanie Koithan

Tejano band Grupo Siggno says its video wall is one of the items that were stolen.

Jazz'SALive will fill San Antonio's Hemisfair with blue notes this weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

Patrice Rushen will be one of the headliners of the annual festival.

Girl in a Coma announces San Antonio show headlining Muertos Fest

By Stephanie Koithan

Girl in a Coma announces San Antonio show headlining Muertos Fest
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us