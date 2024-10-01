Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Danny Ocean, Tinlicker, Architects

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Christian Bertrand Danny Ocean performs at a festival in Barcelona, Spain.

Our picks for the top live music options in San Antonio this week run the gamut from Latin-infused "future pop" to dance floor-ready EDM to metalcore breakdowns. Let's take a look.

Danny Ocean

Venezuelan-born singer-songwriter Danny Ocean has built his career on a fusion of Latin influences he blends into what he calls his “future pop” sound. Using electronic music and hip-hop beats, Ocean has enraptured legions of fans throughout the Americas, garnering over a billion streams of his 2019 hit “Me Rehúso.” Ocean is touring ahead of the forthcoming album Reflexa. $79.50-$299.50, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — Danny Cervantes

Tinlicker, Felix Raphael

Bust out the glow sticks, ravers. This is a dance party, straight-up. Tinlicker creates catchy house-electro songs of its own, but, in a live setting, the act is known to remix popular songs including The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” and tracks by Radiohead. Meanwhile, opener Felix Raphael is being lauded as an EDM rising star. Sounds like a recipe for gyrating, chemically enhanced fun. $35-$85, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Bill Baird

Sunday, Oct. 6

Architects, We Came As Romans, Brutus

Formed by twin brothers Dan and Tom Searle in Brighton, East Sussex, metalcore outfit Architects became known for a frantic and edgy sound. Nearly a decade after his brother’s death from skin cancer, Dan Searle has pushed the band in an even more aggressive direction, building on technical and progressive roots. Fans of Dillinger Escape Plan take note. $48-$101, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — DC