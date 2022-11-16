Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Grupo Firme, Beach Fossils, Hoods and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Beach Fossils Beach Fossils got to portray late-'70s punk band the Nasty Bits on the HBO series Vinyl.

A pair of south-of-the-border musical heavyweights are headed to San Antonio this weekend.

Junior H, who popularized the corridos tumbados genre, which bridges American hip-hop with Mexican corridos, will hit Freeman Coliseum on Friday, while banda trailblazers Grupo Firme will bring its boisterous sound to the Alamodome on Saturday.

As if that wasn't news enough for fans, guitar god Joe Satriani, Brooklyn indie-rockers Beach Fossils and '80s fave Anything Box also will be performing in the Alamo City. Let's dive in and see the full range of live music options.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Sweet Lizzy Project

With a name reading like a portmanteau of classic rock band monikers, it may a surprise to learn that Sweet Lizzy Project started in Havana, Cuba, before its members defected and landed in Nashville. Since then, the band has opened for inspirations including Joan Jett and Heart, and it's also added Mavericks vocalist Raul Malo to its fanbase. The group's sound reflects not just classic radio rock influences but also elements of Evanescence and roots music, some of which draws on the members' Cuban upbringing. Sweet Lizzy Project may be a good bet for those who enjoy contemporary, commercial hard rock with a handful of outside-the-box elements. $12-$50, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Mike McMahan

Valiant Thorr, He is Legend, Donella Drive, Moonshot

North Carolina natives Valiant Thorr aim to rock crowds with an old-school approach that draws on AC/DC-style riffage with a side of heavy metal — especially its dueling guitar solos. Iggy Thorr, Storm Thorr and Valiant Himself are just a few of the stage names that feature in the group's rotating lineup. Although Valiant Thorr claims to have been birthed on the planet Venus several millennia ago as part of its schtick, in reality, the band is celebrating its 20th year of existence. $18-$20, 7:30 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 772-1443, therockboxsa.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Joe Satriani

It's been a good season for guitar heroes here in San Antonio. We played host to Steve Vai in October, and now we have his teacher — Joe Satriani — who also instructed Kirk Hammett, later the six-stringer for a little band called Metallica. Fans of guitar heroics know the name well, though more casual listeners may be surprised to learn that Satriani has a distinct pop sheen to his music, contrasting accessible melodies and a warm tone with technique-driven shred. Satriani's debut, 1987's Surfing with the Alien, remains his signature record. $34.50-$74.50, 7:30 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — MM

Thursday, Nov. 17

Beach Fossils, The Red Pears, Benches, Floats

Brooklyn-based indie rock band Beach Fossils formed in 2009 as a solo vehicle for lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Dustin Payseur. Focused on a stripped-down, lo-fi sound, Payseur originally added other musicians just to perform live and tour. Over time, however, he brought his bandmates into the song creation process, culminating in the 2017 release Somersault. Fans of the HBO show Vinyl might recognize the Beach Fossils from the time the members got to portray late-'70s punk band the Nasty Bits on that series. $25, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 310-5047, papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, Nov. 18

Hoods, Arcline, Executioner, Mortar

Influenced by early-'80s hardcore bands such as Minor Threat and Cro-Mags, Hoods popped up on the scene 10-plus years after their heroes. The rough and rowdy band was known for run-ins with the cops, not to mention altercations with people who attended its shows. That led the band to relocate from Sacramento to the Bay Area, but the move didn't change its style. Now operating with an almost complete lineup revamp, the group continues to vent about all the things in life that suck. $16-$18, 7:30 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, therockboxsa.com. — BE

Junior H

With the self-released video for its his song "No Eh Cambiado,'' Junior H popularized the corridos tumbados genre, which bridges American hip-hop with Mexican corridos. While still in high school, he signed to Rancho Humilde and dropped two full-length projects in 2020 — and there's been no slowdown since. Both Junior H's 2021 album $ad Boyz 4 Life and 2022's Mi Vida en un Cigarro 2 debuted at the top the regional Mexican albums chart. He's now on the road in support of both. "The vibes for this tour will be super chill, we'll be celebrating and people will get to enjoy my corridos," he told Billboard. "There will also be a lot of love for the morritas (girls)." $27 and up, 7:45 p.m., Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com. — Marco Aquino

Saturday, Nov. 19

Kyle Smith, Kaya Kotura, George Spits with Llama Beats, Kainoa

Kyle Smith plays a type of reggae that's faster than most and occasionally lingers on the edge of hip-hop. His positive and encouraging rhymes are accompanied by the expected staccato guitar and island horns, but there's also a rock twist. Smith dropped his first full-length album Lost Cause last year, but he's been working on his craft since 2017. $16-$18, 7:30 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, therockboxsa.com. — BE

Grupo Firme

Referred to as a "stadium juggernaut" by Billboard, Grupo Firme made history by becoming the first banda ensemble to ever play Coachella and only the third regional Mexican group to enter the U.S. Hot 100. The group got its start in 2014 playing weddings in Tijuana and is now one of Mexico's biggest touring acts. In 2021, it performed seven back-to-back shows at the Staples Center, missing Adele's record by a single show. In September, Grupo Firme broke ranchera legend Vicente Fernández's home-turf attendance record, performing in front of a crowd of 280,000 people at Mexico City's Zócalo. Another barrier broken: the group has an openly gay member — a first in a genre historically dominated by machismo. $45 and up, 8 p.m., Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com. — MA

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Anything Box

Anything Box's biggest hit, 1988's "Living in Oblivion," became the title of a five-disc CD set that highlighted the new wave sounds of that decade — despite the song not being included in the collection. Suffice to say, expect the band to deliver on synth-forward retro-future sounds that recall the days of wearing sunglasses at night and eating barbecued iguana. More than 30 years after Anything Box's debut, Argentinian-born vocalist Claude Strilio, the band's founding member, continues to deliver music that fills the dance floor. $25-$100, 8:30 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — DC

