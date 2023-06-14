VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: José James, Patti LaBelle, iLa Minori and more

James plays The Espee on Wednesday on his On & On: José James Sings Badu tour.

By on Wed, Jun 14, 2023 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge José James is known for an innovative mix of jazz, hip-hop and neo-soul. - Shutterstock / lev radin
Shutterstock / lev radin
José James is known for an innovative mix of jazz, hip-hop and neo-soul.

Those who missed Erykah Badu's AT&T Center performance last week — or just can't get enough her soulful sound — may want to pencil in this week's performance by genre-defying singer José James.

James plays The Espee on Wednesday on his On & On: José James Sings Badu tour, which focuses on his reinterpretations of the neo-soul queen's material. Expect to hear an innovative fusion of jazz, hip-hop, R&B and more.

And if doesn't sound enticing, read on for the week's other live music options. There are plenty.

Wednesday, June 14

Liliac

A self-described "first family of rock," the band Liliac is comprised of five siblings who honed their craft performing on the Santa Monica Pier under the direction of their dad, who serves as both their manager and producer. Liliac garnered fame through impressive covers of '80s FM rock staples including "Rainbow in the Dark" and "The Trooper," which led to TV appearances such as America's Got Talent and a 2019 album release. $20-$150, 8:30 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Danny Cervantes

José James

Singer José James may blur genres, but his current On & On: José James Sings Badu tour will clearly keep the singer focused: specifically on the music of R&B superstar Erykah Badu. Known for an innovative mix of jazz, hip-hop and neo-soul, the Minneapolis-born James has previously devoted an entire album to Billie Holiday, though he's also known for original material. $29.50-$39.50, 7:30 p.m., The Espee, 1174 E. Commerce St, (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com. — Mike McMahan

Friday, June 16

iLa Minori, Cuerdas, Kassandra Ayala

The hometown tour kickoff for San Antonio indie-synth artist iLa Minori also marks the release of her sophomore album Convince Me. Thanks to a melancholy approach not unlike that of '90s indie-rock artists such as Mazzy Star, iLa Minori possesses a dreamy, psych-folk sound laced with bits of synthwave. Support comes from Las Cruces, New Mexico-based instrumental band Cuerdas and SA-based Kassandra Ayala, who makes sweet and sparse acoustic tracks in both Spanish and English. $20, 7 p.m., Slab Cinema Arthouse, 154 Blue Star, (210) 212-9373, slabcinemaarthouse.com. — Dalia Gulca

Saturday, June 17

Patti LaBelle

The "Godmother of Soul" may be 79, but she can still bring it. The singer got her start as a part of LaBelle, the group behind 1974 megahit "Lady Marmalade." As a solo artist, she went on to win two Grammys in the '90s for the classic R&B albums Live! One Night Only and Burnin'. LaBelle's also a gay icon performing during Pride Month, which can only add to the celebratory vibe of the evening. $59.50-$345, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — MM

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music in San Antonio This Week articles

