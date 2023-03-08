Live Music in San Antonio This Week: New Order, Kenia Os, Lucki and more

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Christian Bertrand New Order's "Blue Monday" defined the electronic dance music genre on its way to becoming the best-selling 12-inch single of all time.

San Antonio music fans have the opportunity the week to enjoy music from well-traveled acts including New Order and Static-X.

But that's no excuse to sleep on a wealth of up-and-comers heading through town in the same time frame. Chicago-born rapper Lucki, rising Mexican pop star Kenia Os and a stacked-to-the-rafters battle of the bands all offer a chance to get acquainted with sounds from musicians that are still building their careers.

Thursday, March 9

Andrew Duhon

Music critics throw the term "troubadour" around a little too freely, but in the case of folk singer-songwriter Andrew Duhon, it's more than justified. Duhon's lyrics are soulful and easy flowing, undoubtedly born of his New Orleans roots, and his vocal delivery evokes comparisons to Van Morrison and Ray LaMontagne. There's no better example of that striking balance than on 2014's Grammy-nominated The Moorings. Emerald Blue, his 2022 release, continues his exploration of heartfelt Americana balladry. Although Duhon often tours as a solo act, he'll be supported by a rhythm section for this tour. $18, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, March 10

Bodysnatcher, Angelmaker, Paleface, Distant

Melbourne, Florida's Bodysnatcher plays dirty, grimy riffs befitting a hardcore punk group, but the band provides enough death-metal riffage and breakdowns to place it firmly in the deathcore camp. While Canada's Angelmaker and Holland's Distant are also deathcore purveyors, Paleface infuses its metal with hip-hop influences. $18-$20, 6:30 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 772-1443, therockboxsa.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Lucki

In 2013, Chicago-born rapper Lucki was on the verge of mainstream stardom with the release of the mixtape Alternative Trap. However, three years later, hard living caught up with him, and he put his career on an eight-month hiatus. With the release of his 2022 sophomore album Flawless Like Me, a 54-minute, 22-song project, Lucki reclaims his title of "underground king," covering personal topics including his bouts with depression and his battle with prescription drug addiction. $36.22-$86, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Marco Aquino

Saturday, March 11

Static-X

Even though Static-X vocalist Wayne Static has been gone in physical form for almost 10 years, his music and spirit are still with us. The band, a titan of '90s industrial metal, has carried on making new music and touring with Xer0, a masked vocalist who cops much of the late frontman's look. Expect to hear classic tracks that made your hair stand up back in the day — pun intended. Apparently, the band's done a good job keeping Static's memory alive — the show's all sold out, leaving only high-priced resale tickets available. $85 and up, 6:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — BE

Burly Battle of the Bands

The concept of speed dating could also be applied to battle-of-the-bands bills. Take, for example, the Burly Battle of the Bands. A deep-stacked lineup of local acts who survived a prior competitive showdown will blow through 15-minute sets for a shot at a $1,000 cash prize. Expect Social Distortion-influenced Pavel Demon and The Revenant, alt-punks Gleaming Streets, psychedelic rockers Naga Brujo and eclectic rockers Optic Arrest to provide bite-sized highlights. And if you don't like any of 'em, just relax, the date will be over soon enough. $5, 5-11:30 p.m., Burleson Yard Beer Garden, 430 Austin St., (210) 354-3001, burlesonyardbeergarden.com. — Mike McMahan

New Order

New Order's "Blue Monday" defined the electronic dance music genre on its way to becoming the best-selling 12-inch single of all time. Forming from the ashes of downbeat post-punk act Joy Division after the death of frontman Ian Curtis, New Order went on to provide the soundtrack for the John Hughes generation with the seminal 1987 compilation Substance. "Bizarre Love Triangle" endures as a dance floor staple while songs such as "Shellshock" and "Temptation" helped set the mood in the movies Pretty in Pink and Trainspotting, respectively. $50 and up, 8 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com. — DC

Sunday, March 12

Skeletal Remains

Old-school death metal lives on in the form of Skeletal Remains, a band that manages to sound contemporary while paying homage to the genre's 1980s and 1990s origins. Vocalist Chris Monroy has been the mainstay of the band, which like many of those acts of yesteryear features a revolving door of musicians. Despite the frequent lineup shifts, Skeletal Remains offers consistently pummeling riffage and catchiness — plus that heavy feeling in one's chest when the double-bass drums are high in the mix. $15-$17, 7 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibesunderground. — BE

Kenia Os

Kenia Guadalupe Flores Osuna, better known as Kenia Os, has emerged as one of Mexico's rising pop stars. Born in Mazatlán, the singer-songwriter became an online sensation after uploading videos to YouTube as a teen. At 21, she signed to Sony Music Mexico and has since released the hit albums Cambios de Luna and K23. On her latest single, "Malas Decisiones," she embellishes her seductive and understated vocals with a mix of pop and urban rhythms. $44.50-$75, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — MA

