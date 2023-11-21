Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Patricia Vonne, Cancamusa, Angel Du$t and more

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Frank Schwichtenberg Patricia Vonne is known for collaborating with her brother, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez.

San Antonio music fans shouldn't expect a lot of highlights on Turkey Day — unless the sound of Uncle Louis snoring on the couch in the middle of a football game is your idea of music.That said, there are plenty of reasons to hit the venues over the weekend, including Chilean-born dream popper Cancamusa, a pairing of Patricia Vonne with The Infidels and a varied bill of SA bands that embody the DIY spirit.Let's check it out.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Patricia Vonne, The Infidels

SA native Patricia Vonne's rootsy sound may be the perfect antidote for your Black Friday hangover. Her most recent release is a 2021 collection of Christmas tunes, My Favorite Holiday. However, she's better known for collaborating with her brother, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. She contributed the song "Traeme Paz" to Once Upon a Time in Mexico and played the character Dallas in Sin City. Though Vonne is billed as the headliner, long-running roots rockers The Infidels will close the evening. $16-$70, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Mike McMahan

Wild Party, Landon Conrath, Corina Grove

Like so many over the Thanksgiving holiday, the band Wild Party will return home to San Antonio, bringing its blend of "face-melting pop music" to help you work off the leftovers. Formed here in 2009, the group caught the attention of The Wombats and toured the UK. Wild Party's 2014 release Phantom Pop remains its lone full-length album, but a six-track EP, Get Up, came out in February with the groovy "Coexist" as its single. Indie singer-songwriter Landon Conrath serves as an enticing opener. $25, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Menorah, Atomic 99, Spontaneous, Daycare

The DIY scene in San Antonio is teeming with intrepid new bands, whether at house shows, unconventional outdoor venues or hole-in-the-wall bars. Case in point is Menorah, which formed this year and has popped up at gigs around town, experimenting with their grunge influences and Cobain-esque vocals. The group's single, "La Llorona," shows off those '90s influences and oozes an appropriately dejected mood. Also on the lineup are Atomic 99, a San Diego-based Atomic 99, Austin- and Houston-based Spontaneous and SA's Daycare, which round out a bill full of varied sounds. $5, 8 p.m., Happy Place Bar, 4722 Rittiman Road, (210) 236-5663, instagram.com/happyplacebarsatx. — Dalia Gulca

Sunday, Nov 26

Cancamusa, TEARS

Chilean-born drummer and singer-songwriter Cancamusa adds a unique Latina voice to the dream-pop genre. After leaving her country's iconic Mon Laferte, she settled in Mexico in 2019 to begin her solo work, and it's been upward since then. In 2020, Rolling Stone named Cancamusa an Artist You Should Know. Her 2023 album, AMOR MINIMAL, showcases her wistful lyrics cradled in a cinematic sound. Gauzy lo-fi artist TEARS opens. $15, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

Monday, Nov. 27

Angel Du$t, Candy, Restraining Order, On Being An Angel

If you like your hardcore served with other side dishes — particularly strong melodic content — Angel Du$t may be for you. The band's most recent LP Brand New Soul dropped earlier this year and features the expected thrash and bash approach along with lo-fi vibes, alt-rock singalongs, metallic riffery, acoustic funk and more. Check out the single "Very Aggressive," which features catchy vocals not out of place in pop-punk and fuses them with a dirty bassline more reminiscent of post-hardcore. $22, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — MM

