Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Pitbull, Cattle Decapitation, Garrett T. Capps and more

This week, the Lonesome Rose is celebrating five years of billing itself as the oldest honky tonk on the St. Mary's Strip. Fittingly, it's throwing quite the party — a bill featuring venue honcho Garrett T. Capps and his band NASA Country along with Sons of Hercules and Hickoids.If that doesn't sound like reason enough to leave the house, read on, music fans. There are plenty more choices, including the arrival of The Trilogy Tour, which features Latin music mainstays Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin on one bill.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Cattle Decapitation, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, Castrator

There's no shortage of technical death metal bands with stellar chops, but Cattle Decapitation stands apart from the herd. Why? It's the clean vocals of frontman Travis Ryan. Too many bands in this genre rely on a generic rock crooner voice when they take a break from harsh vocals, whereas Ryan is so good that you get the impression he could just as easily front a band with a classic metal sound and make it work. And don't sleep on old-school revisionists Sanguisugabogg. Knowing how to pronounce the name isn't required, thankfully. $28-$30, 7 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St. (210) 772-1443, therockboxsa.com. — Mike McMahan

Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country, Sons of Hercules, Hickoids

In music venue years, five years is nearly an eternity, and that's the landmark that St. Mary's Strip honky tonk the Lonesome Rose has reached. The club will celebrate with a packed local bill that seems perfectly tailored to its alt-country-meets-garage rock aesthetic. Hats off, and here's hoping for five more. $8, 9 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, thelonesomerose.com. — Sanford Nowlin

Friday, Nov. 17

Duel, Thunder Horse, The Lucid Furs, Odyssey

Austin-based Duel's '70s-inspired sound draws on blues and hard rock with a side of stoner metal. Formed in 2015, the band has put in the time to get tight and master the sound. The other acts on the bill are no slouches either. San Antonio-tied Thunder Horse focuses on the heavy, slow-motion sounds of psychedelic doom metal, while Detroit's The Lucid Furs deal in bouncy blues-rock and Odyssey in a folk-forward sound. $10, 9 p.m., Hi-Tones, 621 E. Dewey Place, instagram.com/hitones_sa. — Dalia Gulca

Sunday, Nov. 19

Maria Jose

Mexico City's Maria Jose got her start in the Latin pop group Kabah. However, she later struck gold with the huge hit "No Soy una Señora" from her 2009 solo LP Amante de Lo Ajeno. As a testament to her popularity, she toured Mexico with Gwen Stefani and has served as a coach on La Voz, the Spanish-language version of The Voice. Her most recent release is the 2019 live album Conexión. $38-$208, 7 p.m., The Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — MM

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin

The mainstream breakthrough of Latin music is on full display with The Trilogy Tour, which combines the multigenerational superstardom of Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin. Each artist individually captured the cultural zeitgeist at the apex of their careers, starting with Martin teaching the world to live "La Vida Loca." Enrique Iglesias' ballads won over listeners' hearts, while Pitbull infused hip-hop "con sabor" to become a staple of arenas and stadiums. $249.95 and up, 7 p.m., Frost Bank Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, frostbankcenter.com. — DC

