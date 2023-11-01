Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Plini, Claudio Simonetti's Goblin, Bob Log III and more

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Raulongo Australia's Plini has released a flood of LPs packed to the max with guitar-driven compositions.

If someone tries to tell you no adventurous touring acts come through San Antonio, feel free to tell them they're crazy.

Whether you want to see an Italian prog group perform a horror soundtrack live, witness a guy dressed like Evel Knievel play post-punk blues on a resonator guitar or be enthralled by an Aussie group's fretboard shredding, let's just say you have an array of choices this week.

Friday, Nov. 3

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin

For a certain type of person, this evening will have a "you got your chocolate in my peanut butter" kind of feeling. And that person loves prog rock and horror flicks. Eerie Italian prog act Goblin will do a live recreation of the score to the 1985 film Demons, produced by horror maestro Dario Argento and directed by Lamberto Bava, while the movie screens behind the band. Expect a high-quality performance that will highlight the role of music in cinema. Though the band will play the soundtrack, the original work is credited to Goblin mainstay Claudio Simonetti alone. $29.50-$49.50, 7:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Mike McMahan

Jeff Plankenhorn

The heartfelt lyrics of singer-songwriter Jeff Plankenhorn demonstrate the grit of the musical nomad's career. Born in Ohio, raised in Michigan, he found his calling in Memphis after a chance run-in with Ray Wylie Hubbard. After residing in Texas for the past 20 years, Plank moved again to Canada's Vancouver Island. Plankenhorn's September release Alone At Sea showcases his soulful sound, which seems a perfect complement to a Texas roadhouse and a cold beer. $30, 7:30 p.m., The Redbird, 1260 S. Business I-35, New Braunfels, (830) 606-7886, redbirdlisteningroom.com. — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, Nov. 4

The Lighthouse and the Whaler

With a name inspired by Moby Dick, Cleveland's The Lighthouse And The Whaler has evolved from humble folk origins into a formidable indie-rock trio. The band's latest single "Water Walker" puts its gentle but driving sound on full display, at times evoking the soundscapes of Explosions in the Sky. The sweeping melodies of lead vocalist Michael LoPresti evoke a variety of moods, all supported with the musicality of bassist Ryan Walker and keyboardist-guitarist Mark Porostosky. $15, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

Sunday, Nov. 5

Bob Log III, Powdered Wig Machine

"Eccentric" might be an understatement when it comes to Bob Log III. The one-man band plays slide guitar while clad in an Evel Knievel-style stunt suit and singing through a telephone receiver-wired helmet — all while playing drums with his feet. Consider it a punk-inspired approach to old-time blues pepped up with oddly entertaining antics and a bizarre stage presence. San Antonio's similarly strange Powdered Wig Machine open the show. Led by drag character Patricia, who wears a roach-infested wig, the band delivers an outlandish mix of performance art and psychedelic rock showcased on It's What I've Always Wanted, its recently released debut album. $12-$15, 8:30 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com. — Dalia Gulca

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Plini, Strawberry Girls, Standards

There was a time when it seemed like guitar shredders might be relegated to the dustbin of music history. But then came a new wave of six-string monsters — referred to by some as "Satriani-core" — who are keeping the spirit alive. Australia's Plini, one of the most notable of that new breed, has released a flood of LPs packed to the max with guitar-driven compositions. The big difference in this generation of players, as opposed to Joe Satriani himself, is that these guys aren't writing what boils down to instrumental pop music. Plini's tunes are challenging, technical compositions that pull from styles including math rock, djent and jazz. $28-$30, 7 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St. (210) 772-1443, therockboxsa.com. — MM

