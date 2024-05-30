Nicki Minaj coming to San Antonio as she extends Pink Friday 2 Tour

Minaj will perform Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Frost Bank Center. General tickets for the performance go on sale at 9 a.m. this Friday via Ticketmaster and Frost Bank Center. A variety of presale deals went live Thursday.
“We did it, Barbz. ... I was offered a second leg beginning in SEPTEMBER," Minaj tweeted last week to tease the new shows. "Sign up now, and [tickets] will go on sale in a few more days… Wow. God is good. Don’t you ever give up. You got this.”
Minaj is touring to support Pink Friday 2, the chart-topping album she dropped in December 2023. The release catapulted her into the position of being the female rapper with the most No. 1 albums, according to Billboard.
The Pink Friday 2 World Tour has so far grossed $67 million, making it the highest-grossing rap tour for a woman artist.
However, Minaj hit a hiccup earlier this month when she was arrested in Amsterdam on charges that she was caught carrying what police called "soft drugs." As a result, she had to reschedule one UK date.
