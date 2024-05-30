SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Nicki Minaj coming to San Antonio as she extends Pink Friday 2 Tour

General ticket sales for the Sept. 18 show at Frost Bank Center start Friday, but presale is already open.

By on Thu, May 30, 2024 at 10:49 am

click to enlarge Nicki Minaj performs in New York City at the Video Music Awards. - Wikimedia Commons / MTV International
Wikimedia Commons / MTV International
Nicki Minaj performs in New York City at the Video Music Awards.
Nicki Minaj — the self-proclaimed "Queen of Hip-Hop" — will hit San Antonio on the second leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which will include 22 additional North American tours, the artist revealed Wednesday evening.

Minaj will perform Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Frost Bank Center. General tickets for the performance go on sale at 9 a.m. this Friday via Ticketmaster and Frost Bank Center. A variety of presale deals went live Thursday.

“We did it, Barbz. ... I was offered a second leg beginning in SEPTEMBER," Minaj tweeted last week to tease the new shows. "Sign up now, and [tickets] will go on sale in a few more days… Wow. God is good. Don’t you ever give up. You got this.”

Minaj is touring to support Pink Friday 2, the chart-topping album she dropped in December 2023. The release catapulted her into the position of being the female rapper with the most No. 1 albums, according to Billboard.

The Pink Friday 2 World Tour has so far grossed $67 million, making it the highest-grossing rap tour for a woman artist.

However, Minaj hit a hiccup earlier this month when she was arrested in Amsterdam on charges that she was caught carrying what police called "soft drugs." As a result, she had to reschedule one UK date.

$59-$299+, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

