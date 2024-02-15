FLAVOR (5/9) FLASH SALE HAPPENING NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Pop icon Jennifer Lopez bringing This Is Me…Now The Tour to San Antonio this summer

J.Lo's July 5 stop at Frost Bank Center is part of her first tour in five years.

By on Thu, Feb 15, 2024 at 8:50 am

click to enlarge Jennifer Lopez is heading back to the road after a five-year break. - Courtesy Image / Frost Bank Center
Courtesy Image / Frost Bank Center
Jennifer Lopez is heading back to the road after a five-year break.
Actress-turned-pop music icon Jennifer Lopez will hit San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Friday, July 5, as part of her first tour in five years.

The singer's 30-plus-date This Is Me…Now The Tour marks her return to the stage after a set of road dates in 2019 that grossed more than $50 million. Expect the Alamo City show to include a heap of chart-topping hits alongside songs from Lopez's forthcoming album This Is Me...Now, according to Lopez's publicity team.

General tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, via Frost Bank Center and Ticketmaster. Those who sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Pop” genre gain presale access.

This Is Me...Now, Lopez's first studio album in nearly a decade, incorporates elements of pop, R&B and hip-hop into what her publicity team calls "a rich tapestry of sounds and emotions." Its release this Friday coincides with streaming availability ofThis Is Me...Now: A Love Story, an Amazon Original musical film tied to the album.

“Can't Get Enough,” the first single from This Is Me...Now is currently available on all platforms.

Ticket prices unavailable, Friday, July 5, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

