Pop icon Jennifer Lopez bringing This Is Me…Now The Tour to San Antonio this summer

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / Frost Bank Center Jennifer Lopez is heading back to the road after a five-year break.

Actress-turned-pop music icon Jennifer Lopez will hit San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Friday, July 5, as part of her first tour in five years.The singer's 30-plus-date This Is Me…Now The Tour marks her return to the stage after a set of road dates in 2019 that grossed more than $50 million. Expect the Alamo City show to include a heap of chart-topping hits alongside songs from Lopez's forthcoming album, according to Lopez's publicity team.General tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, via Frost Bank Center and Ticketmaster . Those who sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Pop” genre gain presale access.

This Is Me...Now, Lopez's first studio album in nearly a decade, incorporates elements of pop, R&B and hip-hop into what her publicity team calls "a rich tapestry of sounds and emotions." Its release this Friday coincides with streaming availability ofThis Is Me...Now: A Love Story, an Amazon Original musical film tied to the album.



“Can't Get Enough,” the first single from This Is Me...Now is currently available on all platforms.

