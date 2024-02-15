Pop icon Jennifer Lopez bringing This Is Me…Now The Tour to San Antonio this summer

The singer's 30-plus-date This Is Me…Now The Tour marks her return to the stage after a set of road dates in 2019 that grossed more than $50 million. Expect the Alamo City show to include a heap of chart-topping hits alongside songs from Lopez's forthcoming album This Is Me...Now, according to Lopez's publicity team.
General tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, via Frost Bank Center and Ticketmaster. Those who sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Pop” genre gain presale access.
This Is Me...Now, Lopez's first studio album in nearly a decade, incorporates elements of pop, R&B and hip-hop into what her publicity team calls "a rich tapestry of sounds and emotions." Its release this Friday coincides with streaming availability ofThis Is Me...Now: A Love Story, an Amazon Original musical film tied to the album.
“Can't Get Enough,” the first single from This Is Me...Now is currently available on all platforms.
