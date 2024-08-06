Post-metal supergroup SUMAC will melt minds at San Antonio's Paper Tiger Wednesday night

Wikimedia Commons / Grywnn SUMAC has received critical acclaim for its latest album, The Healer.

The Healer, released in June to critical acclaim, including being named "Best New Music" by indie bible Pitchfork, is considered the conclusion of a trilogy of albums that also includes Love In Shadow (2018) and May You Be Held (2020). The band is touring in support of its fifth studio album. The new, four-song release delves into the depths of the human experience with devastating effect.



In promotion materials, SUMAC has described its sound as "fluctuating between extreme discipline and feral energy." This dichotomy is part of the attraction for fans of the group. The trio's sound has moments of frenetic precision that release into the unmoored tension and raw viscera of post-metal, complete with Turner's guttural vocals.



SUMAC played its first show in 2014 opening for Deafheaven in Vancouver. Their six-song debut album The Deal was recorded the following year by engineer Mell Dettmer, who's also worked on numerous albums for SunnO))) and Earth. The Deal was mastered by Kurt Ballou of Converge, who's credited with initially bringing Yacyshyn and Turner together.





Paper Tiger will host a concert by acclaimed post-metal supergroup SUMAC this Wednesday. Austin black metal band Portrayal of Guilt and Portland-based dark electronic-noise Trigger Object will open the night.SUMAC's three members hail from some of North America's best-regarded outfits of adventurous, heavy rock. Vocalist and guitarist Aaron Turner formerly played in lauded post-metal band ISIS, which disbanded in 2010. The rhythm section is comprised of drummer Nick Yacyshyn of Baptists and bassist Brian Cook of Russian Circles, Botch and These Arms Are Snakes.