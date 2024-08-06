Post-metal supergroup SUMAC will melt minds at San Antonio's Paper Tiger Wednesday night

SUMAC's three members hail from some of North America's best-regarded outfits of adventurous, heavy rock. Vocalist and guitarist Aaron Turner formerly played in lauded post-metal band ISIS, which disbanded in 2010. The rhythm section is comprised of drummer Nick Yacyshyn of Baptists and bassist Brian Cook of Russian Circles, Botch and These Arms Are Snakes.
In promotion materials, SUMAC has described its sound as "fluctuating between extreme discipline and feral energy." This dichotomy is part of the attraction for fans of the group. The trio's sound has moments of frenetic precision that release into the unmoored tension and raw viscera of post-metal, complete with Turner's guttural vocals.
SUMAC played its first show in 2014 opening for Deafheaven in Vancouver. Their six-song debut album The Deal was recorded the following year by engineer Mell Dettmer, who's also worked on numerous albums for SunnO))) and Earth. The Deal was mastered by Kurt Ballou of Converge, who's credited with initially bringing Yacyshyn and Turner together.
