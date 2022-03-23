click to enlarge Garrett T. Capps Surfbort singer Dani Miller shows why she's a modern-day punk star.

Punk band Surfbort's month-long tour ended Tuesday at San Antonio's Rock Box, and it was easy to see why the Brooklyn-formed quartet's star has risen so quickly since its 2015 formation.While I missed the first two bands — Smirk and Hotmom — I showed up just in time to catch Austin's Pussy Gillette. Comprised of veteran underground musicians, the band thrashed through rockin' glam-punk with a scummy pro swagger.Singer-bassist Masani Negloria commanded attention with Phil Lynott-esque stage banter. "If you like to live life on the edge, this one is for you, baby," she declared at one point. Pussy Gillette kicked ass, and they will return.Surfbort had never played San Antonio before Tuesday's show, even though several members of the band are vets of the Austin punk scene. Sean Powell, for example, played in Fuckemos, the Chumps y mas.Just the same, a small but passionate crowd showed up to the Rock Box ready to sing and pogo along to the band's hardcore power-pop anthems about love, getting wasted, being sad, being happy, and, well, being a human being in general.Surfbort singer Dani Miller showed that she's a modern-day punk star, frollicking around the stage, smiling for photos, interacting with the crowd, chugging water and keeping the good vibes intact.At one point Dani asked the crowd to take moment to celebrate music before jumping into the next anthem. And that we did.