Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Punks showed up to party at Surfbort's San Antonio show — and so did Surfbort

The Brooklyn-formed quartet showed its star power to a small but enthusiastic crowd.

By on Wed, Mar 23, 2022 at 1:00 pm

click to enlarge Surfbort singer Dani Miller shows why she's a modern-day punk star. - GARRETT T. CAPPS
Garrett T. Capps
Surfbort singer Dani Miller shows why she's a modern-day punk star.
Punk band Surfbort's month-long tour ended Tuesday at San Antonio's Rock Box, and it was easy to see why the Brooklyn-formed quartet's star has risen so quickly since its 2015 formation.

While I missed the first two bands — Smirk and Hotmom — I showed up just in time to catch Austin's Pussy Gillette. Comprised of veteran underground musicians, the band thrashed through rockin' glam-punk with a scummy pro swagger.

Singer-bassist Masani Negloria commanded attention with Phil Lynott-esque stage banter. "If you like to live life on the edge, this one is for you, baby," she declared at one point. Pussy Gillette kicked ass, and they will return.

Surfbort had never played San Antonio before Tuesday's show, even though several members of the band are vets of the Austin punk scene. Sean Powell, for example, played in Fuckemos, the Chumps y mas.

Just the same, a small but passionate crowd showed up to the Rock Box ready to sing and pogo along to the band's hardcore power-pop anthems about love, getting wasted, being sad, being happy, and, well, being a human being in general.

Surfbort singer Dani Miller showed that she's a modern-day punk star, frollicking around the stage, smiling for photos, interacting with the crowd, chugging water and  keeping the good vibes intact.

At one point Dani asked the crowd to take moment to celebrate music before jumping into the next anthem. And that we did.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Concert Reviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio
New Slideshow

All the bands we caught during Austin's South By Southwest festival
Everything we saw at South By Southwest —&nbsp;including a killer set from San Antonio's Bombasta

Everything we saw at South By Southwest — including a killer set from San Antonio's Bombasta
Everything we saw at the Thursday, Appleseed Cast and Cursive show at San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw at the Thursday, Appleseed Cast and Cursive show at San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio
New Slideshow

All the bands we caught during Austin's South By Southwest festival
Everything we saw at South By Southwest —&nbsp;including a killer set from San Antonio's Bombasta

Everything we saw at South By Southwest — including a killer set from San Antonio's Bombasta
Everything we saw at the Thursday, Appleseed Cast and Cursive show at San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw at the Thursday, Appleseed Cast and Cursive show at San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio
New Slideshow

All the bands we caught during Austin's South By Southwest festival
Everything we saw at South By Southwest —&nbsp;including a killer set from San Antonio's Bombasta

Everything we saw at South By Southwest — including a killer set from San Antonio's Bombasta
Everything we saw at the Thursday, Appleseed Cast and Cursive show at San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw at the Thursday, Appleseed Cast and Cursive show at San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Trending

High-Tech Hall: Can San Antonio's Tech Port Center Arena thrive with a mix of music and esports?

By Sanford Nowlin

This rendering shows the completed Tech Port Center + Arena, a 3,200-seat venue that will open in May.

South by Southwest's commercialization is symbolic of Austin's larger problems

By Bill Baird

Audience members watch a show at SXSW. You’re never far from corporate branding at the festival.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Lyle Lovett, Chris Conde, Kharma and Dare and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Lyle Lovett, Chris Conde, Kharma and Dare and more

Bob Dylan's first night at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre short on hits but long on his timeless vibe

By Mike McMahan

Bob Dylan's first night at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre short on hits but long on his timeless vibe

Also in Music

High-Tech Hall: Can San Antonio's Tech Port Center Arena thrive with a mix of music and esports?

By Sanford Nowlin

This rendering shows the completed Tech Port Center + Arena, a 3,200-seat venue that will open in May.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Lyle Lovett, Chris Conde, Kharma and Dare and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Lyle Lovett, Chris Conde, Kharma and Dare and more

South by Southwest's commercialization is symbolic of Austin's larger problems

By Bill Baird

Audience members watch a show at SXSW. You’re never far from corporate branding at the festival.

Grammy award-winning reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel coming to San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Wisin and Yandel will perform at the AT&T Center Oct. 29 as part of the duo's La Ultima Misión Tour.
More

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us