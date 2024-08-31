San Antonio country band Fancy and the Fortunate Sons dropping debut album

click to enlarge Courtesy photo / Reanna Galicia Fancy, whose real name is Reanna Galicia, is supported by her backing band the Fortunate Sons.

Eventually, enough people took notice, allowing her to assemble a backing band, with the collective now going by Fancy and the Fortunate Sons.

The release party will also feature masters of ceremony Rodawg and Johnie War, sets by DJ Cami and others, along with smashed burgers from Burger Foos. Galicia's event at the puro San Anto setting, blessed by forebears of the West Side Sound, will serve as something of a bridge between two of San Antonio's strongest identities, Chicano and country —both of which reside within Fancy.