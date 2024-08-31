San Antonio country band Fancy and the Fortunate Sons dropping debut album

The San Antonio country and western band is set to release its debut album, Bad Habits & a Broken Heart, on Friday, Sept. 6. The new release is a catalogue of hard times. The songs are based on the real hard-luck stories of frontwoman and songwriter Reanna Galicia, who goes by Fancy.
"The whole album is based on struggle, whether it be my past substance abuse, life struggles or hustling like crazy to take care of my kids," said Galicia, who's juggling a music career with the challenges of life as a single working mom.
The hardscrabble storytelling is exemplified in tracks including "Pusher," a song in which the driving rhythm reflects the anxiety of a life on the other side of the law.
Cutting her teeth at local open mic nights over the past couple years, Galicia commanded the stage with her strong vocals and heartbreaking original songs. Eventually, enough people took notice, allowing her to assemble a backing band, with the collective now going by Fancy and the Fortunate Sons.
Fittingly, Galicia's voice calls Reba McIntyre to mind, and it was McIntyre who recorded one of the most popular versions of the Bobbie Gentry song "Fancy," the tale of another hard-luck woman and Galicia's self-given namesake. On the new album's bouncy western swing track "Clankity Clank," Galicia's dexterous yodels harken to the great Patsy Cline as well.
The album was recorded at NGL Records in "El Mero Weso," (San Antonio's West Side) right across the street from Patio Andaluz, a piece of San Anto history. Little Henry Lee of the Laveers, who visited Galicia in the studio, also will share the stage with her for an album release party scheduled for Friday, Sept. 6 at Jaime's Place. The outdoor venue is right next to the studio where the album took shape.
"Although we think of Sunny [Ozuna] first when we think West Side Sound, I think Doug Sahm," said Galicia. "And what I'm trying to do is keep the San Antonio spirit alive through my own kind of sound."
Here's your chance, Fancy. Don't let us down.
