San Antonio Music Showcase returning June 22 after five-year hiatus

Paul Rankin
Audience members rock out at the 2019 San Antonio Music Showcase.
The Current
's San Antonio Music Showcase will return this summer after a five-year hiatus.
Scheduled for Saturday, June 22, the 2024 San Antonio Music Showcase will feature performances by more than 50 local acts and DJs across an array of genres, from hip-hop and rock to Latin and Americana. The shows will take place on 10 stages spread between two of the city's nightlife meccas, St. Paul Square and the St. Mary's Strip.
Organizers will unveil full list of performers on Friday, May 24.
Participating venues will include:
Francis Bogside
Blayne’s
The Station
St. Paul Square Courtyard
The Espee
Anne’s Wine Bar
Lilly’s Greenville
Paper Tiger
Jandro’s
The Amp Room
Gallery Club
General admission tickets for the San Antonio Music Showcase are on sale now
and include entrance to all participating venues from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. A limited number of VIP tickets will include venue admission plus access to a VIP Lounge in St. Paul Square along with dedicated cocktail and beer bars in the lounge and curated food items from nearby restaurants.
$15 (general admission) and $100 (VIP), 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, June 22, multiple venues, sanantoniomusicshowcase.com.
