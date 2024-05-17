SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio Music Showcase returning June 22 after five-year hiatus

The event will include more than 50 local acts and DJs across an array of genres, from hip-hop and rock to Latin and Americana.

By on Fri, May 17, 2024 at 2:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Audience members rock out at the 2019 San Antonio Music Showcase. - Paul Rankin
Paul Rankin
Audience members rock out at the 2019 San Antonio Music Showcase.
The Current's San Antonio Music Showcase will return this summer after a five-year hiatus.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 22, the 2024 San Antonio Music Showcase will feature performances by more than 50 local acts and DJs across an array of genres, from hip-hop and rock to Latin and Americana. The shows will take place on 10 stages spread between two of the city's nightlife meccas, St. Paul Square and the St. Mary's Strip.

Organizers will unveil full list of performers on Friday, May 24.

Participating venues will include:

Francis Bogside
Blayne’s
The Station
St. Paul Square Courtyard
The Espee
Anne’s Wine Bar
Lilly’s Greenville
Paper Tiger
Jandro’s
The Amp Room
Gallery Club

General admission tickets for the San Antonio Music Showcase are on sale now and include entrance to all participating venues from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. A limited number of VIP tickets will include venue admission plus access to a VIP Lounge in St. Paul Square along with dedicated cocktail and beer bars in the lounge and curated food items from nearby restaurants.

$15 (general admission) and $100 (VIP), 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, June 22, multiple venues, sanantoniomusicshowcase.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Norteño act Grupo Frontera to play at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in August

By Michael Karlis

Folks can prepare to see Grupo Frontera live by listening to the group's sophomore album, Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada, which came out Friday.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Chris Isaak, Kamasi Washington, Uli Jon Roth and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Kamasi Washington is touring behind his latest album, Fearless Movement, inspired by the birth of his daughter.

Honky Tonk Man: San Antonio's Bill Malone is country music's most revered scholar

By Bill Baird

Scholars Bill and Bobbie Malone record their weekly radio show, which showcases classic country tunes chosen to reflect a set theme.

Junior H, one of urban Mexican music's biggest performers, coming back to San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

Junior H performs at San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum last November.

Honky Tonk Man: San Antonio's Bill Malone is country music's most revered scholar

By Bill Baird

Scholars Bill and Bobbie Malone record their weekly radio show, which showcases classic country tunes chosen to reflect a set theme.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Chris Isaak, Kamasi Washington, Uli Jon Roth and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Kamasi Washington is touring behind his latest album, Fearless Movement, inspired by the birth of his daughter.

Blues artist Cedric Burnside will bring his heartfelt sound to San Antonio this weekend

By Sanford Nowlin

Burnside’s I Be Trying won a Grammy in 2022 for Best Traditional Blues Album.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Handsome Dick Manitoba, Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Handsome Dick Manitoba (left) commands the mic during a live performance of the MC5.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us