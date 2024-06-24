San Antonio Philharmonic season features music of Led Zeppelin, Selena

The orchestra — which rose two years ago from the ashes of the San Antonio Symphony — isn't done dipping its toes into rock and pop, though. It plans additional crossover concerts for its 2024-2025 schedule, including a performance of music from Tejano legend Selena scheduled for Jan. 3-5.
"The Philharmonic is so important to the vibrancy of our city's culture," said Roberto Trevińo, a former city council member who now serves as the orchestra's executive director. He sees approachable concerts as part of his mission to bring the orchestra back from the brink of extinction.
At one point, audience member Cathy Christopher was called onstage and given the chance to conduct "Dancing Days" — her prize for winning a radio contest from 106.7-FM. Appropriately, she danced the whole time.
The Philharmonic's two-hour set featured Zep classics including "Kashmir," "Stairway to Heaven," "Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You" and "Immigrant Song."
Attendees in the crowd of more than 1,300 sang along to every song, and Jackson invited participation by prompting moments of call and response. The night ended with a standing ovation.
"I've never seen it like this," said Trevińo, beaming.
