San Antonio punk mecca the Corn Pound to debut (literally) cooler venue this weekend

Bands playing First Saturday include MHMR, Toda Spooky, El Gallo, and Joe The Band

By on Tue, Jul 2, 2024 at 1:38 pm

The Corn Pound, located in Windcrest, hosts live music events and also houses a record label, recording studios, and a record store.
Courtesy Photo / The Corn Pound
The Corn Pound, located in Windcrest, hosts live music events and also houses a record label, recording studios, and a record store.
An epicenter of punk rock in San Antonio, the Corn Pound has thrown a lot of shows and events under a patio in its courtyard. But during the summer, some of those have been brutally hot — like when the site hosted a Q&A with Marky Ramone last August.

Punks need not sweat through their battle vests any longer, though. The Corn Pound will debut an enclosed, air-conditioned space this weekend at its First Saturday event, which will feature a full roster of bands.

MHMR, the San Antonio-based headliner, describes itself as "if Minutemen had unprotected sex with the Descendents and shat out a Rudimentary Peni fetus." MHMR will use the event as a release party for a new website and double album, which comes with free MP3 download access.

Also appearing on the lineup are Austin post-punk trio El Gallo, melodic garage sincerity act (a la The Replacements) Joe the Band and hilarious teen solo rap act Toda Spooky. Between sets, attendees can peruse the formidable selection of vinyl at the Corn Pound's Flagship Records.

Free, all ages, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, July 6, the Corn Pound, 6336 Montgomery Drive, facebook.com/flagshiprecords.

