Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio showed its love for Deftones during the band's Tuesday show at AT&T Center

While the headliner, a local favorite, was the main draw, openers Gojira and Vowws also won over the crowd.

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 12:04 pm

click to enlarge Deftones singer Chino Moreno never let the energy wane during Tuesday's show. - JAIME MONZON
Jaime Monzon
Deftones singer Chino Moreno never let the energy wane during Tuesday's show.
For photos of the show, check out the Current's slideshow of the event.

An energy buzzed through the sold-out AT&T Center crowd on Tuesday night as Deftones fans waited for the show to get underway. It was easy to understand the anticipation. The band had twice postponed its tour due to COVID-19, also announcing along the way that Poppy had dropped from the bill and been replaced by Vowws.

But the day had finally arrived. The arena was a sea of e-girls, metalheads and hood foos — a diverse group all brought together under one roof to experience the Deftones, a San Antonio favorite.

The night’s openers, electronic duo Vowws dimmed the lights for a subtle, spooky ambiance. Dressed in their funerary finest, the pair created music that exuded an eerie graveyard energy. As purple and green lights flooded the arena, bodies in the crowd flowed in dance.

Marrying Depeche Mode-reminiscent vocals and a Twin Tribe-style instrumental approach, the duo bathed the crowd in '80s gothic vibes before the metallic frenzy yet to come. The thickness of Vowws' warbly guitar riffs made up for the flatness of some of its programmed beats.

French progressive metalers Gojira took to the stage after a countdown flashed onscreen. From the opening notes, the band punched the audience in the face with intensity — a complete change of pace from the night’s more subdued opener.

The crowd met Gojira with a surprising enthusiasm — a theme that ran through the whole show — and the energy never let up.

By the second song, a mosh pit broke out, and crowd surfers popped up in droves, reacting to Gojira’s heavy, distortion-filled set. Drummer Mario Duplantier stole the show with his offbeat, rapid-fire playing. Adding to the intensity, the band’s light show followed the music perfectly, alternating between flashing strobes and more atmospheric touches that resembled rainfall.

Drawing on songs from its first album through last year's Fortitude, the band’s solid performance won over not just the die-hard metalheads but those who just turned up looking for a good time.

click to enlarge French metal act Gojira punched hard during its set. - JAIME MONZON
Jaime Monzon
French metal act Gojira punched hard during its set.
After Gojira’s set, the lights went down, and a slow fog flowed across the stage. Excitement built as the headliner — a band familiar to San Antonio audiences from its near-constant play on KISS-FM — took the stage.

Fittingly, the Deftones kicked off their set with "Genesis," the opening track from their most recent album Ohms. As the first fervent notes hit, the audience went wild.

The stage set’s geometric figures and retractable screens made for an unparalleled light show. A diamond-shaped light showered the band with colored rays. Videos celebrating the female form backed the group’s already steamy, innuendo-filled songs.

Every so often, lead singer Chino Moreno brought out his guitar, fully putting his energy and dynamism on display. There's a reason the crowd was literally shoving each other during "My Own Summer (Shove It)," and that reason was Moreno. The rest of the group — which includes a turntablist and, as of this year, a new touring bassist — performed with just as much zeal.

The audience’s passion for the music didn’t wane, even when the Deftones shifted into slower songs.

The screams and sing-alongs continued as the band pivoted between classics such as "Change (In the House of Flies)" and deeper cuts including "Engine No. 9." All the while, Moreno was a whirling ball of hype, dancing, moshing and even making a little love to the microphone.

The show ended with the Deftones jamming their hearts out to a series of older tracks. After the Moreno called out his final thanks and band members showered the audience with their last guitar picks, fans continued to call out for more. It was a rowdy night that proved that, even after all these years, the Deftones are forever welcome in San Antonio.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Concert Reviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

What we saw as Deftones and Gojira laid waste to San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center on Tuesday

What we saw as Deftones and Gojira laid waste to San Antonio's AT&T Center on Tuesday
Everything we saw as Smashing Pumpkins played the first show at San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Everything we saw as Smashing Pumpkins played the first show at San Antonio's Tech Port Center
Everything we saw as Arch Enemy and Behemoth blew away San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Arch Enemy and Behemoth blew away San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&T Center

Music Slideshows

What we saw as Deftones and Gojira laid waste to San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center on Tuesday

What we saw as Deftones and Gojira laid waste to San Antonio's AT&T Center on Tuesday
Everything we saw as Smashing Pumpkins played the first show at San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Everything we saw as Smashing Pumpkins played the first show at San Antonio's Tech Port Center
Everything we saw as Arch Enemy and Behemoth blew away San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Arch Enemy and Behemoth blew away San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&T Center

Music Slideshows

What we saw as Deftones and Gojira laid waste to San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center on Tuesday

What we saw as Deftones and Gojira laid waste to San Antonio's AT&T Center on Tuesday
Everything we saw as Smashing Pumpkins played the first show at San Antonio's Tech Port Center

Everything we saw as Smashing Pumpkins played the first show at San Antonio's Tech Port Center
Everything we saw as Arch Enemy and Behemoth blew away San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Arch Enemy and Behemoth blew away San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&T Center

Trending

San Antonio’s new Tech Port Arena and Smashing Pumpkins combine for magical night of music

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio’s new Tech Port Arena and Smashing Pumpkins combine for magical night of music

Latin music superstar Ozuna will hit San Antonio in October — and tickets go on sale this week

By Michael Karlis

Ozuna has become a pillar of the Latin music industry after exploding onto the scene in 2015.

Live Nation offers $25 tickets for San Antonio New Kids on the Block and Los Angeles Azules shows

By Sanford Nowlin

Live Nation offers $25 tickets for San Antonio New Kids on the Block and Los Angeles Azules shows

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Avett Brothers, Kurt Vile and the Violators and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Kurt Vile and the Violators are touriing in support of the lo-fi artist's ninth studio album.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Avett Brothers, Kurt Vile and the Violators and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Kurt Vile and the Violators are touriing in support of the lo-fi artist's ninth studio album.

Latin music superstar Ozuna will hit San Antonio in October — and tickets go on sale this week

By Michael Karlis

Ozuna has become a pillar of the Latin music industry after exploding onto the scene in 2015.

Live Nation offers $25 tickets for San Antonio New Kids on the Block and Los Angeles Azules shows

By Sanford Nowlin

Live Nation offers $25 tickets for San Antonio New Kids on the Block and Los Angeles Azules shows

Vintage Vendor: Eclectic instrument shop Output Audio rides a creative wave

By Bill Baird

Luis Faraklas Trevino shows off a vintage synthesizer on the floor of Output Audio, which also includes a recording studio.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us