San Antonio-tied avant-garde musician lands on New York Magazine's best albums list

That's no mean feat for an avant-garde musician. Especially considering some of the magazine's online followers were miffed that the 18-album list left off recent LPs by superstars including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish.
LA-based rousay, whose collaborations have included work with quirky Alamo City popsters Buttercup, is best known for abstract releases that incorporate improvisational passages, electronic noises and field recordings. She describes her niche as "emo ambient."
Sentiment, released by venerable indie-rock label Thrill Jockey, features more conventional pop structures paired with confessional lyrics. The delicate guitar figures and Auto-Tuned vocals are also embellished by found sounds that sound like answering machine messages and chatter from a coffee shop or bar.
"Drifting through the psychedelic badlands adjoining Midwest emo and early post rock, sentiment — the latest full-length album from prolific singer-songwriter and found-sound composer Claire Rousay [sic] — surveys the numbness of depression with a mapmaker’s exhaustiveness," New York Magazine critic Craig Jenkins wrote.
