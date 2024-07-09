SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

San Antonio-tied avant-garde musician lands on New York Magazine's best albums list

Alamo City-raised claire rousay's latest LP, sentiment, blends more familiar pop song structures with found sounds.

By on Tue, Jul 9, 2024 at 12:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Avant-garde musician claire rousay's latest album is a more conventional pop release but still features plenty of sonic experimentation. - Facebook / Claire Rousay
Facebook / Claire Rousay
Avant-garde musician claire rousay's latest album is a more conventional pop release but still features plenty of sonic experimentation.
After picking up positive reviews from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and other-high profile outlets, San Antonio-raised claire rousay's most recent full-length release, sentiment, has landed on New York Mag's list of the Best Albums of 2024 (So Far).

That's no mean feat for an avant-garde musician. Especially considering some of the magazine's online followers were miffed that the 18-album list left off recent LPs by superstars including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish.

LA-based rousay, whose collaborations have included work with quirky Alamo City popsters Buttercup, is best known for abstract releases that incorporate improvisational passages, electronic noises and field recordings. She describes her niche as "emo ambient."

Sentiment, released by venerable indie-rock label Thrill Jockey, features more conventional pop structures paired with confessional lyrics. The delicate guitar figures and Auto-Tuned vocals are also embellished by found sounds that sound like answering machine messages and chatter from a coffee shop or bar.

Vulture, New York Magazine's standalone pop-culture section, praised the album's blend of pop and sonic exploration, adding that rousay has laid out an engaging exploration of the intersection between love and despair.

"Drifting through the psychedelic badlands adjoining Midwest emo and early post rock, sentiment — the latest full-length album from prolific singer-songwriter and found-sound composer Claire Rousay [sic] — surveys the numbness of depression with a mapmaker’s exhaustiveness," New York Magazine critic Craig Jenkins wrote.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Barry Manilow awarding one San Antonio school $10,000 ahead of show here

By Stephanie Koithan

Easy-listening icon Barry Manilow will perform in August at Frost Bank Center.

Disko Cowboy to mix house music and honky tonk at San Antonio's Stable Hall this weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

Disko Cowboy will mosey down to Stable Hall for "Saddle Up: A House and Honky Tonk Hoedown" Friday.

A San Antonio-tied queer rapper is triggering the shit out of right-wing social media

By Sanford Nowlin

Queer rapper Chris Conde, formerly of San Antonio, is known for performing in a leather harness and not much else.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Kaskade, Rattlesnake Milk, Disko Cowboy, Mutilation Barbecue

By San Antonio Current Staff

DJ and producer Kaskade is known for his progressive house and downtempo hits.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Kaskade, Rattlesnake Milk, Disko Cowboy, Mutilation Barbecue

By San Antonio Current Staff

DJ and producer Kaskade is known for his progressive house and downtempo hits.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Victor Wooten, Pochos Chidos, Bailey Zimmerman

By San Antonio Current Staff

Bass wiz Victor Wooten will blow minds at Stable Hall on Tuesday.

Texas Trip: The Black Angels talk about the enduring power of psych rock before San Antonio show

By Sanford Nowlin

The Black Angels started and curated Austin Psych Fest, a music event that's since evolved into Levitation.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Powdered Wig Machine, Red Clay Strays, Dirty River

By San Antonio Current Staff

Surrealist band Powdered Wig Machine fuses sketch comedy, drag and punk rock.
More

June 26, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us