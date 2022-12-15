San Antonio-tied experimental musician claire rousay playing hometown show on Friday

rousay is is supporting her latest record, Everything Perfect Is Already Here, which the UK's Wire Magazine named one of its albums of the year.

By on Thu, Dec 15, 2022 at 9:17 am

rousay, a former SA resident, is promoting her latest record, Everything Perfect Is Already Here.
Twitter / @clairerousay
rousay, a former SA resident, is promoting her latest record, Everything Perfect Is Already Here.
Experimental music sensation and former San Antonio resident claire rousay is returning for a hometown show this Friday.

rousay, now based in LA, is supporting her latest record, Everything Perfect Is Already Here, which the UK's Wire Magazine named one of its albums of the year. She'll perform at Bright Coffee, 1705 Blanco Road, with Smokey Emery opening.

Though trained as a percussionist, rousay has made a name for herself forging new musical ground through an intriguing collage of everyday found sound and modern composition.

Also significant are the show's organizers and hosts: Garrett T. Capps, an alt-county experimentalist and untiring evangelist for Alamo City music; Decomemes, San Antonio's subversively hilarious online conscience; and Bright Coffee, a linchpin of the retail area surrounding the north-of-town roundabout at Blanco Road and Fulton Avenue.

Tickets to the all-ages show are available online.

$15, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Bright Coffee, 1705 Blanco Road, (956) 592-4517, brightcoffeesa.square.site.

