San Antonio urging Bad Bunny fans to hop onto Park & Ride VIA buses to avoid traffic disaster

The Alamodome will open its doors for the show around 5:30 p.m., the same time many downtown workers start the commute home.

By on Tue, Sep 6, 2022 at 9:38 am

click to enlarge Does this face look like it could cause a traffic jam? Bad Bunny performs during a 2021 concert in Puerto Rico. - Wikimedia Commons / Kevin9625Ja
Wikimedia Commons / Kevin9625Ja
Does this face look like it could cause a traffic jam? Bad Bunny performs during a 2021 concert in Puerto Rico.
Tickets don't come much hotter than those for Wednesday's Bad Bunny concert at the Alamodome.

Case in point: the City of San Antonio has opened up alternate parking and transportation options for the Latin hip-hop superstar's performance so it can avert a downtown traffic nightmare.

The Bad Bunny show is expected to draw more than 50,000 fans, and stadium doors are set to open around 5:30 p.m. Yes, that's the same time many downtown workers start the commute home.

To stave off the gridlock, the AT&T Center is letting VIA Metropolitan Transit use its parking lots as a Park & Ride location. Service will begin at 5 p.m., and for $1.30 each way, Bad Bunny fans can hop onto a bus destined for the Alamodome at two locations:
  • AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway
  • Crossroads Park & Ride, 151 Crossroads Blvd.
More information on the service is available online.

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Motion City Soundtrack played San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Motion City Soundtrack played San Antonio's Aztec Theatre on Saturday
What we saw as the Devil Wears Prada rocked San Antonio's Vibes Event Center

What we saw as the Devil Wears Prada rocked San Antonio's Vibes Event Center
Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger
Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

