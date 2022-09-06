San Antonio urging Bad Bunny fans to hop onto Park & Ride VIA buses to avoid traffic disaster

Case in point: the City of San Antonio has opened up alternate parking and transportation options for the Latin hip-hop superstar's performance so it can avert a downtown traffic nightmare.
The Bad Bunny show is expected to draw more than 50,000 fans, and stadium doors are set to open around 5:30 p.m. Yes, that's the same time many downtown workers start the commute home.
To stave off the gridlock, the AT&T Center is letting VIA Metropolitan Transit use its parking lots as a Park & Ride location. Service will begin at 5 p.m., and for $1.30 each way, Bad Bunny fans can hop onto a bus destined for the Alamodome at two locations:
- AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway
- Crossroads Park & Ride, 151 Crossroads Blvd.
