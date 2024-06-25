San Antonio's Joaquin and the Glowliners to debut music video at Slab Cinema

Chris Hernandez Joaquin and the Glowliners keep the soul of San Antonio alive with their West Side Sound.

Slab Cinema Art House, part of the Blue Star Arts Complex.

Chicano soul group Joaquin and the Glowliners will debut a video for its single "I Remember" this Friday at a premiere party that promises to be puro San Anto.The soulful soirée will take place atThough Joaquin and the Glowliners won't be performing, the band will mingle during an artist meet-and-greet set to back-to-back vinyl DJ sets by StreyUno Oldies, Bittyscorp and Felipe Jr.The music video for "I Remember" will play on the theater's big screen in tandem with its release on YouTube and other platforms, according to the band. The video, directed by Jacob Glombowski, depicts a tale of heartache and longing with a noir patina.Keeping with the old school vibe, classic cars from Push Rods Car Clubs will be parked out front of the venue. Concessions and drinks also will be available.Joaquin and the Glowliners frontman Joaquin Muerte is known as one of the smoothest vocalists carrying the torch for the West Side Sound, the historic Chicano soul style birthed in San Antonio.Muerte also is one of the vocalists for Eddie & The Valiants, another outfit preserving the West Side Sound. And he also explores his love for cumbia and all things extraterrestrial with hisother band, Combo Cosmico, for which he plays drums and sings.