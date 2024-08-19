Soul Asylum's runaway train makes a stop at Paper Tiger this Wednesday

Formed in Minneapolis in 1981, the band was originally called Loud Fast Rules before renaming itself Soul Asylum in 1983. For a decade, national success remained elusive for the group despite a relentless touring schedule. In 1990, the members even considered disbanding.
All that changed in 1992 with the release of the album Grave Dancers Union, which went triple platinum. In 1993, its hit song "Runaway Train" garnered a Grammy for Best Rock Song. The band was even invited to play President Bill Clinton's inauguration.
Though Soul Asylum often gets lumped into the '90s grunge wave, many critics consider it proto-grunge because it was peddling its own brand of flannel-clad malaise before other acts in that movement. Early on, frontman Dave Pirner developed his signature look of ripped jeans and messy long hair, which later exemplified grunge style.
Director Kevin Smith, an avid fan of the band, has featured its music in his films, including Clerks, Clerks II and Chasing Amy. Soul Asylum's inclusion in some of the movies that best typify 1990s culture only further solidified its place in the zeitgeist of the decade.
Local indie rockers The Cinderleaf will open the night with a sound that blends influences ranging from Elvis Costello to Fugazi.
