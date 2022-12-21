Texas grunge band Toadies playing full Rubberneck album for upcoming San Antonio show

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Toadies are no strangers to San Antonio, having played here regularly over the past few years.

In what's become a signature move for musical acts of a certain vintage, Fort Worth’s Toadies will take the stage Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Aztec Theatre to performmore than 25 years after the album’s breakthrough.The trend of performing full albums live has swept from the Gin Blossoms’to U2’sand it includes next year’s much anticipated Postal Service reunion forfloundered when Toadies' label, Interscope, initially tried to push the band as a metal act. But the single “Possum Kingdom” eventually erupted into the mainstream via a creepy MTV video. The song became inescapable that summer, and droveto sell more than a million copies.The song’s guitar riff and the declaration, “Do you wanna die?” endure today as staples of the grunge era.