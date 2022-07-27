Texas Public Radio will bring back its downtown Summer Night City concerts next year

The series will close out its eight-week run Thursday with performances by Ruben V. and Any Color You Like.

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 4:48 pm

click to enlarge Texas Public Radio's Summer Night City shows featured free performances in downtown's Legacy Park. - Alejandra Sol Casas
Alejandra Sol Casas
Texas Public Radio's Summer Night City shows featured free performances in downtown's Legacy Park.
Texas Public Radio’s Summer Night City concert series will close out its eight-week run Thursday with a show featuring blues guitar ace Ruben V. and "soul-hop psychedelic mystic-folk" group Any Color You Like.

But don’t worry. Based on this year's success, TPR plans to bring back the free shows in downtown's Legacy Park next summer — bigger and better.

“We have had local vendors who sell vintage clothes, vinyl records, shaved ice, pastries and a free 360 boomerang-style photo-op for all guests,” TPR Marketing Director Noah Slavin said. “We have booked a total of 15 bands this year and plan to continue expanding — more bands, artists, vendors, community activities and food trucks will be included next year.”

After getting its start as a virtual music series event during the summer of 2021, Summer Night City found its footing this year as a pet-friendly outdoor event featuring local acts such as Favorite Son and El Combo Oscuro. Some of the Thursday evening shows drew as many as 300 attendees, according to Slavin.

The free concerts are sponsored by Real Ale Brewing Co., City of San Antonio Arts & Culture, the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and the 80/20 Foundation.

Free, Thursday, July 28, 7 p.m., Legacy Park, 103 W. Houston St., tpr.org/snc.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

All the cool performances we saw during the second day of Texas music festival Float Fest 2022
Everything we saw during the first day of Central Texas music festival Float Fest 2022

Everything we saw during the first day of Central Texas music festival Float Fest 2022
Everything we saw as the Reverend Horton Heat played San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Saturday

Everything we saw as the Reverend Horton Heat played San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Saturday
Everything we saw as L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw as L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

All the cool performances we saw during the second day of Texas music festival Float Fest 2022
Everything we saw during the first day of Central Texas music festival Float Fest 2022

Everything we saw during the first day of Central Texas music festival Float Fest 2022
Everything we saw as the Reverend Horton Heat played San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Saturday

Everything we saw as the Reverend Horton Heat played San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Saturday
Everything we saw as L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw as L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

All the cool performances we saw during the second day of Texas music festival Float Fest 2022
Everything we saw during the first day of Central Texas music festival Float Fest 2022

Everything we saw during the first day of Central Texas music festival Float Fest 2022
Everything we saw as the Reverend Horton Heat played San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Saturday

Everything we saw as the Reverend Horton Heat played San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Saturday
Everything we saw as L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw as L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Trending

Nuclear Juarez is blazing new trails with instrumental rock. Just don't ask it to play 'Walk Don't Run.'

By Mike McMahan

Nuclear Juarez is blazing new trails with instrumental rock. Just don't ask it to play 'Walk Don't Run.'

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Metalachi, Unite: San Antonio, Benise and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Metalachi's oddball combo of metal and mariachi brings all the metalheads from the barrio together.

Lamb of God, Trivium, Priest and more: Here's every big metal show coming to San Antonio this fall

By Brianna Espinoza

Trivium will tear up San Antonio in November.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise's Jess Haney talks about the band's 'surreal' journey to success

By Alan Sculley

The band got its name when someone's hospitalized, heavily medicated friend kept repeating the phrase Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Metalachi, Unite: San Antonio, Benise and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Metalachi's oddball combo of metal and mariachi brings all the metalheads from the barrio together.

All the cool performances we saw during the second day of Texas music festival Float Fest 2022

By San Antonio Current Staff

All the cool performances we saw during the second day of Texas music festival Float Fest 2022

Everything we saw during the first day of Central Texas music festival Float Fest 2022

By San Antonio Current

Everything we saw during the first day of Central Texas music festival Float Fest 2022

Lamb of God, Trivium, Priest and more: Here's every big metal show coming to San Antonio this fall

By Brianna Espinoza

Trivium will tear up San Antonio in November.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us