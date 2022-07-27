Texas Public Radio will bring back its downtown Summer Night City concerts next year

click to enlarge Alejandra Sol Casas Texas Public Radio's Summer Night City shows featured free performances in downtown's Legacy Park.

Texas Public Radio’s Summer Night City concert series will close out its eight-week run Thursday with a show featuring blues guitar ace Ruben V. and "soul-hop psychedelic mystic-folk" group Any Color You Like.But don’t worry. Based on this year's success, TPR plans to bring back the free shows in downtown's Legacy Park next summer — bigger and better.“We have had local vendors who sell vintage clothes, vinyl records, shaved ice, pastries and a free 360 boomerang-style photo-op for all guests,” TPR Marketing Director Noah Slavin said. “We have booked a total of 15 bands this year and plan to continue expanding — more bands, artists, vendors, community activities and food trucks will be included next year.”After getting its start as a virtual music series event during the summer of 2021, Summer Night City found its footing this year as a pet-friendly outdoor event featuring local acts such as Favorite Son and El Combo Oscuro. Some of the Thursday evening shows drew as many as 300 attendees, according to Slavin.The free concerts are sponsored by Real Ale Brewing Co., City of San Antonio Arts & Culture, the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and the 80/20 Foundation.