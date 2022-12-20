Three of the world's 10 top-grossing music tours hit San Antonio's Alamodome this year

Bad Bunny, Elton John and a co-headlined tour by Def Leppard and Motley Crue were among the biggest-grossing tours, according to Billboard.

By on Tue, Dec 20, 2022 at 6:05 pm

click to enlarge Bad Bunny, shown here during his Alamodome performance, had the year's top-grossing tour. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Bad Bunny, shown here during his Alamodome performance, had the year's top-grossing tour.
When big musical tours resumed in 2022, San Antonio was clearly in on the action.

Case in point: the Alamodome hosted three of the world’s 10 top-grossing tours this year, according to recently released Billboard numbers.

Latin hip-hop superstar Bad Bunny, who topped the list at $373.5 million, performed at the venue on Sept. 7, while No. 2 draw Elton John ($334.4 million) brought his farewell tour there on Oct. 29.

Meanwhile, the eighth-highest-grossing tour — a package co-headlined by '80s rockers Def Leppard and Motley Crue — hit the Alamodome Aug. 21. That one pulled in a comparatively modest $173.5 million.

And for those keeping score at home, here's another one to note: the Red Hot Chili Peppers, with this year's seventh-biggest grossing tour at $177 million, are scheduled to hit the Alamodome next year on May 17.

