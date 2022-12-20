Three of the world's 10 top-grossing music tours hit San Antonio's Alamodome this year

Case in point: the Alamodome hosted three of the world’s 10 top-grossing tours this year, according to recently released Billboard numbers.
Latin hip-hop superstar Bad Bunny, who topped the list at $373.5 million, performed at the venue on Sept. 7, while No. 2 draw Elton John ($334.4 million) brought his farewell tour there on Oct. 29.
Meanwhile, the eighth-highest-grossing tour — a package co-headlined by '80s rockers Def Leppard and Motley Crue — hit the Alamodome Aug. 21. That one pulled in a comparatively modest $173.5 million.
And for those keeping score at home, here's another one to note: the Red Hot Chili Peppers, with this year's seventh-biggest grossing tour at $177 million, are scheduled to hit the Alamodome next year on May 17.
