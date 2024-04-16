Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Touring psych stalwarts Sugar Candy Mountain playing San Antonio on Thursday

The California-based band is kicking off a Texas mini-tour with a show at Tandem Coffee.

By on Tue, Apr 16, 2024 at 12:22 pm

click to enlarge Sugar Candy Mountain will perform Thursday in San Antonio. - Courtesy Photo / Sugar Candy Mountain
Courtesy Photo / Sugar Candy Mountain
Sugar Candy Mountain will perform Thursday in San Antonio.
Sugar Candy Mountain, one of California's premier purveyors of sun-kissed psychedelic pop, will kick off a mini-Texas tour with a Thursday performance at San Antonio's Tandem Coffee.

Sugar Candy Mountain singer Ash Reiter's ethereal vocals and jazzy feel are an homage to the Brazilian tropicalia movement and feel as breezy and chill as a West Coast sunset.  The band's approach isn't all easy listening, however.

Combined with the muscular drumming of Will Halsey and the contemporary psych flavor of Tame Impala, Sugar Candy Mountain provide something at once mind-expanding, groovy and easy on the ears.  The band's touring lineup also features The Blank Tapes' Matt Adams, an underground psych heavyweight in his own right. 

Following years of touring, most notably with psych brethren Kikagaku Moyo, and a burst of online popularity, Sugar Candy Mountain recently re-released its first few albums.  

Tickets for the show are available online.


$15, 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, Tandem Coffee, 310 Riverside Drive, (210) 455-5400, tandemsatx.net.

