Trans-Siberian Orchestra's holiday pyrotechnics returning to San Antonio's AT&T Center

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, but the code is available for presale, which happens a day earlier.

By on Fri, Sep 9, 2022 at 11:15 am

click to enlarge San Antonio has come to expect pyro, lasers and more from Trans-Siberian Orchestra. - Bob Carey
Bob Carey
San Antonio has come to expect pyro, lasers and more from Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Continuing what's become an Alamo City holiday tradition, Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing its holiday musical revue augmented by explosions, lasers and plenty of guitar shredding back to the AT&T Center.

The progressive rock group's The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — the Best of TSO & More tour will hit San Antonio Friday, Dec. 30 for both an afternoon and evening show. The stop is part of a 60-city jaunt sponsored by the Hallmark Channel that will include 101 shows.

Tickets for the two SA performances go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the AT&T Center. Presale runs Thursday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. and is accessible using the code “TSOSA."

Starting with the public sale, a limited number of specially priced $29 tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last, according to AT&T Center officials.

TSO's 2022 tour is centered around The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, a rock opera imagined by late Trans-Siberian founder Paul O’Neill, and his wife Desi, which became a multi-platinum CD and a TV special.

This year's set also will include a sampling of the band's other hits including "Wizards in Winter" and "A Mad Russian’s Christmas." And guitar shredding. Yes, there will be much shredding.

$29-$103.50, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, at&tenter.com or ticketmaster.com.

Everything we saw as Bad Bunny and his World's Hottest Tour came to San Antonio's Alamodome

Everything we saw as Bad Bunny's World's Hottest Tour brought the party to San Antonio's Alamodome
Everything we saw as Johnny Marr played San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Tuesday

Everything we saw as Johnny Marr played San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Tuesday
Everything we saw as Motion City Soundtrack played San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Motion City Soundtrack played San Antonio's Aztec Theatre on Saturday
What we saw as the Devil Wears Prada rocked San Antonio's Vibes Event Center

What we saw as the Devil Wears Prada rocked San Antonio's Vibes Event Center

