7-Eleven buys San Antonio-based startup delivery company Skipcart for undisclosed amount

Convenience store behemoth 7-Eleven has acquired San Antonio-based startup Skipcart, an internet-based food delivery service similar to Uber Eats or GoPuff, according to news reports.
As first reported by tech blog The Information
, the acquisition will allow the Dallas-based 7-Eleven to compete with other app-based delivery services, namely DoorDash, which the convenience store chain has partnered with since 2015.
Founded by entrepreneur Bob Jones in 2017, Skipcart started life in Boerne but last year announced plans to relocate to downtown San Antonio, according to the Express-News
.
With a valuation of $65 million in 2020, the company set itself apart by integrating with clients' existing delivery platforms, according to both the Express-News
and The Information. In other words, instead of making a delivery via a Skipcart app, partners such as Whataburger use Skipcart drivers to deliver orders made directly through their own apps.
Last year, Skipcart had 25 employees, 50 contractors and more than 150,000 independent drivers, who work as contractors, according to the Express-News
.
It's unclear whether Skipcart's headquarters will remain in the Alamo City or be folded into 7-Eleven's North Texas operations.
